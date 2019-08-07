Three “gratitudes” from our team at Venice Regional Bayfront Health:

I’m grateful:

• for our beautiful downtown.

• for my son who just returned from camp and met so many new friends.

• for my friend who lends me her hubby when I need a little fix-it help.

Life is truly full of things to be grateful for. What are you grateful for today?

MK Mueller is Director of Culture Engagement at Venice Regional Bayfront Health

