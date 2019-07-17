Three “gratitudes” from our team at Venice Regional Bayfront Health:

I’m grateful:

for my pickleball lessons helping me improve my game.

for an honest and open talk with one of my teammates.

for Urgent Care getting my daughter in and out in 15 minutes on a Saturday.

Life is truly full of things to be grateful for. What are you grateful for today?

MK Mueller is director of Culture Engagement at Venice Regional Bayfront Health

