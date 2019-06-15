I’m grateful for:
· our Senior Circle and the awesome luncheons Benny hosts,
· our terrific teen volunteers,
· Rosa’s coffee kiosk and her delicious goodies.
Life is truly full of things to be grateful for. What are you grateful for today?
MK Mueller is Director of Culture Engagement at Venice Regional Bayfront Health
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.