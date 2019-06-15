MK Mueller sig

MK Mueller Director of Culture Engagement Venice regional Bayfront Health

 SUN FILE PHOTO

I’m grateful for:

· our Senior Circle and the awesome luncheons Benny hosts,

· our terrific teen volunteers,

· Rosa’s coffee kiosk and her delicious goodies.

Life is truly full of things to be grateful for. What are you grateful for today?

