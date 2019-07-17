By Greg Luberecki
Guest Writer
Gulf Coast Community Foundation has promoted Kirstin Fulkerson to senior vice president for Philanthropy.
Fulkerson will lead the foundation’s work with families, individuals, businesses and organizations to help them achieve their philanthropic goals.
“Kirstin is a talented veteran at Gulf Coast who is highly respected by our board, our donors, the professional advisors we work with and nonprofit leaders throughout our community,” said Mark S. Pritchett, president and CEO.
“She has been integral to our exponential growth as a community foundation, and she has a bold vision for helping even more donors maximize the impact of their giving.”
Fulkerson has been a member of the Gulf Coast team for 16 years, gaining extensive experience across both the donor engagement and community investment roles of the foundation.
For the past 10 years, she has worked directly with hundreds of Gulf Coast donors and their legal and financial advisers to fulfill their charitable wishes and secure meaningful legacies through philanthropy. She most recently held the title of senior philanthropic adviser.
Fulkerson began her career as a program officer at the foundation, working closely with nonprofit organizations and spearheading initiatives focused on nonprofit and community leadership and emerging regional issues. She earned her MBA from the University of South Florida and bachelor’s degree from the University of Colorado.
Greg Luberecki is director of Communications at Gulf Coast Community Foundation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.