NORTH PORT — Many new homeowners get a house-warming but few get a pastor’s blessing.
Sarah Smith and Brik Hollinger received one from Brian Zdrojowy with the Awaken Church in North Port when they took possession of a four-bedroom home built by the nonprofit Habitat for Humanity South Sarasota County.
Zdrojowy, a lead pastor at Awaken Church, provided the morning welcoming, which included gifts such as a Bible, a toolkit, bookshelves, flowers, cleaning supplies, quilts and a ceremonial key in red ribbon.
A Habitat for Humanity ReStore gift certificate was also in the package of things given to the couple.
“It’s not just a house but a forever home,” Smith said.
She and Hollinger were joined at their new home by friends and family, volunteer builders, Habitat leadership and North Port Commissioner Jill Luke.
Habitat for Humanity South Sarasota County is the sponsor of these income-qualified projects in North Port. The Smith-Hollinger home is the agency’s first four-bedroom house.
A three-bedroom Habitat home built next door on Lacoco Street was also blessed, with the Hamrick family taking possession of it about 90 minutes later.
For some, Habitat provides a first home, even a first private bedroom or a “really special day for them,” said Shannon Hoyt, CEO and executive director.
South County Habitat has built 144 homes in 30 years and is ramping up to build 14 each of the next three years, she added.
But while a Habitat home might appear to be a gift, it’s actually earned, nail by nail, Hoyt said.
Homeowner candidates take classes, and go through credit and background checks before qualifying. Once accepted into the program, these future homeowners invest “sweat equity,” sometimes on other Habitat houses.
Smith and Hollinger pounded nails at the Hamrick home, as their neighbors did on theirs. A small army of volunteers and contractors finished the projects in about nine months.
Since the 1960s Habitat for Humanity has built thousands of homes for lower-income families. In 2010, for example, it built 4,600 homes nationwide.
It issues and holds mortgages on zero-interest loans. Down payments are less than $5,000 and sweat equity is one stipulation to ensure participants have “skin in the game,” Hoyt said.
The homeowners then must pay off the low-interest loan to own their homes. Delinquency is low.
“It’s truly a labor of love, for everyone,” Hoyt said at the welcoming. “We’re standing in the product of that.”
Bank of America is a national Habitat for Humanity sponsor. It works with South County Habitat as well, said Matthew Reall, a Bank of America executive in North Port.
“When the community is stronger,” he said, “we’re stronger.”
