Habitat for Humanity South Sarasota County has a new executive director/CEO: Shannon Hoyt.
Hoyt recently moved to Venice from Fort Myers with her three children to assume the position, which she began July 1. She is a problem solver, researcher, creator and passionate advocate for helping and understanding those in need.
Hoyt has a B.A. in Sociology from Penn State and a Master’s in Public Administration with a concentration in nonprofit management. Her lifelong involvement and commitment in missions and nonprofits are what pushes her to continually do the most good.
“It is such an honor to be joining the team at Habitat for Humanity here in South Sarasota County,” Hoyt said. “Housing people and helping those in need is near and dear to my heart and what I have dedicated most of my life to, so the mission of Habitat for Humanity and the work we do here excites me.
“Our mission is also a beautiful representation of the impact we can have when we all come together for a cause. From those that donate, to those that support the mission through volunteering, to those that we serve and how they participate, we all play a crucial role in building homes and communities that matter.
“As we move forward, I’m excited to see the impact we continue to have in this beautiful community.”
Since 1992, it has been Habitat South Sarasota County’s goal to build or renovate safe, decent, affordable, energy-efficient homes for those in need in south Sarasota County.
