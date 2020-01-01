Happy New Year!
Many people like to read the newspaper today with a cup of coffee while promising to improve their lives. It is a good time to look back at personal experiences and some Venice events.
Everyone can be happy for a light storm season.
Looking forward to 2020, Challenger Baseball hopes to play games on its Field of Dreams. Venice Area Beautification Inc. is seeking volunteers. Venice High School baseball season starts in February.
Check the community calendar. Venice like its teas and fashion shows.
The most important promise we make for the new year is to be kind and appreciate this place we call home.
Save the dates
On Jan. 17 at Blalock Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. check out the first Arbor Day celebration, with informative talks and demos.
On Jan. 17 at 2 p.m. at the Venice library see a free movie on the history of Venice presented by Venice Heritage.
On Jan. 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Venice Municipal Airport, in conjunction with the Rotary Art Fest, enjoy the Public Works Road-E-O. It’s a family event.
One of our best
The special person of this week is Dick Thierry, who had a great capacity for love.
He was a longtime music teacher and band director at Venice High School, and after he retired his heart never left the students. Dick loved going back and helping them get ready for states. His face lit up when he talked about his VHS days.
Dick played the trumpet with the Venice Concert Band, the Venice Symphony, the Sailor Circus band and any small ensemble that invited him to join.
With the Venice Symphony, Dick was one of the founders of the Symphony in the Schools program and a teacher at the first Venice Symphony Summer Music Camp. He always participated in the Symphony’s petting zoo. It was fun watching him smile when a youngster could get a sound out of the trumpet at the zoo.
He was a regular at Lions Club events like White Cane Day, and he always had the most tickets at the Lions Club fashion show, where his wife, Lynn, modeled.
The celebration of Dick’s life at Epiphany Cathedral was a majestic tribute. Several local musicians honored his memory with music that seemed to originate in the heavens.
Dick Thierry was a quiet, humble and gentle man, the memory of whom will always bring a smile.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.