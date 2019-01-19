There is nothing like a hot musical to warm one’s heart on a cold cold night such as we experienced this week.
“Hairspray” at the Players Centre for the Performing Arts fills the bill nicely. It is a happy show with lots of great singing and dancing and a plethora of colorful costumes made from goodness knows how many yards of fabric.
Tracy Turnblad (Kyle Ann Lacertosa), a tubby teenager, sets out to right the world around her. She does it, despite several roadblocks put in her path. At first she doesn’t even have the support of Edna (Berry Ayers), her mother, who takes in laundry to help pay the bills. Wilbur (Logan Jenkins), Tracy’s father is also a dreamer like his daughter. Ayers, also known to many as his alter ego, Beneva Fruitville, is both stunning and outrageous, befitting this character.
When Tracy learns there is an opening for a dancer on Baltimore’s famous “Bandstand”-type show featuring Corny Collins (Dave Downer) she has her big chance and also, several roadblocks. The biggest roadblock is Velma Van Tussle (Andrea Keddell), mother of Amber (Belle Babcock). Velma is in charge of talent on the TV show but mostly she is intent on making her daughter the star of stars, and will do anything to make that happen.
Not only is Tracy on the tubby side but she has friends who are black. This story is set in 1962 when blacks in Baltimore and the entire south were supposed to know their place. Tubby teens also were supposed to know their place in those days. Blacks appeared on the show just once a month, on a day when the cast was all black. Tubby teens never appeared. Of course, Mrs. Von Tussle, who also was well connected to the governor, could keep everyone in their place — at least until Tracy arrives on the scene.
The beauty of this show is that despite the serious topic, Tracy is just so darn nice that you just know that good will win out in the end. With so many colorful song and dance scenes, it all comes to a happy ending but not until we in the audience are treated to some songs and dance that make us feel as though we are on stage with the cast of in the movie version.
Eboni D. Alexander as Maybelle and Derrick Gobourne Jr.who are regular features of musical shows at West Coast Black Theatre, added their immense talents to this production. Gobourne is one of the best dancers in the area and he definitely proves it in this production.
Ruth Shaulis is one of those actors who seems to be able to do any part tossed her way and in “Hairspray,” she has several such roles, all listed as “Female Authority Figures.”
Even the program for this show makes one feel good. The Players gave special thanks to Booker High School, Scott Keys, Sunny Smith, Venice Theatre, West Coast Black Theatre Troupe, Manatee Players, Florida Studio Theatre, Assunta Swier, Annette Breazeale and Sam Daly. What a nice mix of amateurs and professionals all working together for something they all love — a good show.
With a book by Thomas Meehan and Mark O’Donnell, lyrics by Mark Shaiman and Scott Whitman, music by Shaiman and based on the film version written and directed by John Waters, “Hairspray” is the show to put a smile on the face of even the grumpiest person.
“Hairspray the Musical” plays through Feb. 3 on the main stage at The Players Centre for the Performing Arts, 838 North Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. For tickets, call the box office at 941-365-2494 or visit: ThePlayers.org.
