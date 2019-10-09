2parade18_B

Hundreds of kids and their parents fill West Venice Avenue for a previous Halloween Parade that was followed by lots of candy.

 FILE PHOTO

The annual Venice Lions/Venice MainStreet Children’s Halloween Parade is Thursday, Oct. 31.

More than 500 children are expected to receive candy treats from the members of the Venice Lions Club, sponsors of the parade for 61 years. Following the brief parade, children will be free to trick-or-treat for more goodies at stores along the avenues.

Children and parents will meet at the Centennial Park gazebo at 4:30 p.m. At 5 p.m. they will follow the Lions Club float out of Centennial Park onto West Venice Avenue.

The parade will travel westbound in the westbound lanes of West Venice Avenue to Nassau Street. As the parade approaches Nassau Street, the Lions Club float will pull forward and park on the roadway of West Venice Avenue to block the intersection of Nassau.

At Nassau Street, the children will use the designated crosswalk to the sidewalk along eastbound West Venice Avenue and trick-or-treat at the shops.

Both sides of West Venice Ave. from Nokomis Avenue to Harbor Drive will be closed for the event from 4:30 to 7 p.m.

There will be event volunteers at the intersections. Volunteers will direct the crowd as it disperses from the parade and help children cross between westbound and eastbound West Venice Avenue to trick-or-treat. Venice Police will also be on hand to assist.

