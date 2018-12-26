Judy Collins and I once had a conversation about Cleveland, Ohio, where we both lived. We recalled our old friends, families and classmates.
We talked about our having met in the parent pick-up line at Epiphany Cathedral School more than 35 years ago. We stood in line in the morning and after school with other stay-at-home moms. Our children called us the Epiphany moms. Judy said because we all still see each other regularly we can be called new old friends.
The pictures on this page show a year in review of new old friends who we’ve grown to love and who have become the heart of Venice for us and with us.
We’ve laughed and cried as we’ve celebrated happy times. We’ve attended fashion shows. We’ve prayed knowing some of our new old friends were in cancer treatment. We’ve supported our children during their challenges. It’s nice to know the children love us new old friends.
Our new old friends circle grows. We welcome new old friends at high school games, at church functions and Chuck Reiter and soccer fields and the Venice Theatre. We get around.
We are most grateful for our new old friends who fill our lives each day with Venice Magic.
One of our best
The special person of this week is Bill Willson. Bill is everywhere. He works with VABI volunteers planting trees and making sure the Urban Forest project runs smoothly. He is on hand taking pictures at the Sertoma Breakfast with Santa. He’s one of the regular chefs at the Cheeseburgers in Paradise tent at festivals in town. Bill decorated a tree at Blalock Park and a golf cart for the Venice non Parade. He parked cars at the Boat Parade party.
He has a Facebook following where he posts pictures of mornings at the beach with his dog Roxy. He shares his patio building projects. Bill always takes time to recognize VABI volunteers who are spending a lot of time keeping Venice beautiful. He also is a great cheerleader for Venice MainStreet and the beautification, always stressing a positive spirit.
With all this work, Bill enjoys his family time, especially travelling to the Carolinas to be with grown children. Bill is always cheerful and happy. He is one of the terrific new old friends who makes Venice a great place to live.
Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier Sun. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvaencic@comcast.net.
