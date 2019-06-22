^pBy DEEZIE SWEET
Guest Writer
Harvest Chapel of Venice invites all women in the community to participate in a women’s seminar Saturday morning July 6, from 9 a.m. to noon at Harvest Chapel, located at the corner of Cortina Boulevard at 225 Center Road, Venice.
Sue Duffield has graciously consented to present this seminar to our friends and neighbors. Duffield is a singer, songwriter, Christian speaker and humorist. She is an advocate for women’s ministry and takes her ministry outside the church walls to women within all of the United States and the world.
Harvest Chapel will share Duffield’s vision of mentoring one another and giving us an understanding of what Christ’s healing can do as she uses humor, music and spoken word to help women as they continue on their life journey.
She loves making people laugh as she presents a style of humor that resonates with audiences everywhere she goes. She will take us on a sacred journey of abundance when our hearts are all about service the Lord.
As a servant of the Lord, she is serous about conveying that living for Jesus is serious business as we try to be His eternal image-bearers. Her mantra is, “We are all mature until someone pulls out bubble wrap.” She reminds us that there is a difference in seeing God and knowing God, and that freedom in the Lord comes when you hold the keys that are learned by studying His words and knowing how to apply them.
She backs up all her comments using the Bible to help listeners understand the Word.
Women’s programs are sometimes exhausting and often ‘marathons’ in teaching as she uses her songwriting talents, her insight into fellow women and managing the outpouring of God moments as she helps women encounter with Jesus.
Women are not used to laughing so much, but it is impossible not to when they audience members realize that Sue Duffield is truly one of them.
Come and store up some laughter and praise God for an encounter that will probably go down as an all time favorite religious seminar. We are so fortunate to have her presenting in our community of Venice.
She may remind some of Ethel Merman through her singing, and she will remind participants of the love we all have in Christ.
For more information or directions please call Deezie Sweet 941-483-4751 or Pastor Jan Enloe at 941-786-1482.
