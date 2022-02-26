ENGLEWOOD — Only a few items need to be finished before the new Englewood Helping Hand building opens.
With community support, Englewood Helping Hand raised more than $370,000 for a new building 200 yards away from Englewood United Methodist Church, 700 E. Dearborn St.
The social services agency has food, utility and other assistance available to clients 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays
Currently, food distribution for Sarasota and Charlotte county residents is in a drive-thru format at the temporary building behind the church.
Hamsher Homes is building the nonprofit’s new headquarters. Things are going well.
“One of the things we are waiting on is the garage door,” said Karen Harvey, Helping Hand’s board president. “It’s on back order. We don’t have a set date for when we will open, but the building is really coming along.”
Harvey said the members of the Lemon Bay Garden Club want to plant a new tree near the building for Arbor Day.
The project also received help during construction from Englewood Home Depot, which donated 800 boards, Kimal Lumber, and Symbiont Service Corp which gave a discount for the air conditioning.
With the help of the Mayors Feed the Hungry program, the food pantry recently received a new freezer.
“We need another commercial-grade refrigerator and freezer,” said Lance Anderson, pantry manager. “One of the doors on the freezer doesn’t close, the other pops open. They are so old, we can’t get parts to fix them. We are working with churches and on a grant for funding to replace them when we open the new building.”
Anderson said the pantry is still giving backpacks to the homeless at Indian Mound Park. He said he’s having a hard time getting donations of bar soap and has resorted to using soap samples from hotels.
Personal hygiene products such as deodorant, toilet paper, diapers, shampoo and toothbrushes are also available. Products like these cannot be purchased with SNAP (food stamps).
Dry milk, pasta sauce, any type of canned beans, canned chili and instant potatoes are scarce, he said.
Helping Hand distributes fresh fruits, meat, vegetables and dairy products thanks to a partnership with All Faiths Food Bank.
“Some of these items aren’t available at All Faiths Food Bank right now,” he said. “We like to add things to bags to help make a more complete meal.”
Currently, Fellowship Church, 140 Rotonda Blvd. W., is collecting food and is a drop-off location for Englewood Helping Hand. Living Hope, 881 South River Road, Englewood, is also collection point for nonperishable items.
Englewood Helping Hand has been serving residents for 35 years. In any given week, about 120 clients are served. For more information, visit englewoodhelpinghand.org or call 941-474-5864.
