Sarasota County -- Sam Alfstad, president of Alfstad& Editions in Sarasota, and the Spanish painter Felix de la Concha recently donated 12 paintings by de la Concha to the Hermitage Artist Retreat. The paintings, which depict historic structures on the Hermitage property, will be on permanent display in the Palm House at the Hermitage and can be viewed during all Palm House public programs.
The Hermitage Artist Retreat is located at 6630 Manasota Key Road in Englewood. For more information, visit: hermitageartistretreat.org.
“Felix de la Concha’s art is known and acclaimed around the world,” says Alfstad. “Three years ago, a Hermitage fellowship made it possible for him to spend a number of weeks in Sarasota. While here, he painted the cottages and grounds of the Hermitage Artist Retreat on beautiful Manasota Key. I have always believed that work — inspired by and created at the Hermitage — belonged at the Hermitage. And now that is where it is. Hopefully, Felix’s paintings will inspire artists and be appreciated by visitors for many, many years to come.”
Concha was born in 1962 in León, Spain. In 1989 he was awarded the Prix de Rome at the Spanish Academy and lived five years in Rome. In 1995, he moved to the United States. The artist paints from life, either in his architectural explorations, or his portraits. He immerses himself in an intense analysis through personal engagement with the subject that pushes his vision to question the real throughout the different phases of time.
“My painting compositions are inspired by the place where I live. I do not arrive with a clear preconceived idea,” he says.
Solo exhibits of his work have been shown at the Columbus Museum of Art, the Carnegie Museum of Art, and the Hood Museum of Art. For more information, visit: felixdelaconcha.com.
“We are enormously grateful to both Sam Alfstead and Felix de la Concha for this generous donation,” says Bruce Rodgers, executive director of the Hermitage. “These beautiful paintings capture the spirit and essence of the Hermitage and of our historic heritage. We are proud to display them as part of our permanent collection and that we will be able to share them with our community into the future.”
