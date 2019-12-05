It is that time of year when new people are being “honored” with the job of club publicity officer. First rule of club membership:
Do not be absent when committee chairmanships are being assigned.
That is especially true if writing and photography are not your strong suits or you are using a flip phone acquired at least 10 years ago.
There’s no reason to feel shamed about these facts.
If you’re not a writer or photographer, you can land the more important jobs, like making sure there are enough brownies and cookies for all the meetings. The latter most assuredly brings more people to meetings than the local online newsletter. If the brownies are good, I’ll gladly go to the meetings, even if I am not a member.
Some of us do have our priorities after all.
But for those of you who missed a meeting and found yourself on the wrong end of the publicity pencil/computer, here some hints to get the most publicity from your community paper.
• Give me just the facts: the topic of the next event, the location, including the address right down to the ZIP Code. That is for those using Google, Waze or other direction finders. Include the phone number of someone who will to answer questions and your email address so you can respond to email queries as well.
• Pictures are a wonderful addition that will get your notice more notice. But this is where we have the most problems at the paper. We receive photos which are 56KB or 72KB or maybe even 111KB. If we were to print those photos even as large as a postage stamp, readers would not be able to tell if the picture is that of a bird or a truck. Instead most such photos could not be identified even with a caption below the photo.
They look perfect on screen because the web does not need hundreds or thousands of pixels. Printed images on paper, even the best paper in the world, need many pixels — closer to 1,000 which is 1 MB for each photo (small photo). With more pixels, we can even crop the photo to get rid of extraneous items in the shot and end up with a better photo. The better we make your photos look, the better your community paper will look. It is a win-win for everyone.
• The easiest way to accomplish this is to use your camera or phone as it was set up when you got it. If you have a newer device, you likely will not be able to fill its memory space. I take thousands of photos and have yet to fill any of my phones, even the ones I got rid of many years ago.
Despite that, someone seems to have taught people to shrink the size of photos in order to make more room on the camera’s memory card or to send the photos more quickly through the Internet. Is one second faster that important? I think not, especially when it keeps you and your friends from looking as good as possible.
Take a lesson from Clyde Butcher, of Venice. He is one of the most famous photographers in the world because he has long used large-format materials for his incredible photos. He uses even larger glass plates than did my grandfather with his large-format cameras back in the early days of the 20th century. And now that Clyde is also using digital cameras, you can bet he is using at least a 19-megapixel camera.
National Geographic photographers were using such cameras five or more years ago. That and a good eye and good editing make for the quality necessary for such a publication. As for Clyde’s incredible work, visit his studio at 237 Warfield Ave. to see examples or go to his website: clydebutcher.com.
But even a newspaper such as the award-winning Venice Gondolier Sun can be better — especially if we work together. It really does take a village.
To me that means adding you our readers to our team. We like to use your photos and your fellow readers enjoy seeing them and sharing their own shots. If we stick to the basics, we can all be happy and have a better result. In the past we have actually had reader photos and articles win awards along with our staff. Each of those people was pretty excited and they should be given the hundreds and even thousands of entries in some categories of such competitions.
• Consider where the sun is when shooting outdoors or even indoors if there are windows. Better to face your subjects toward the sun than with their backs to the sun. Everyone looks better with some light on his or her face. Side lighting can be good, too. Pay attention as you shoot. Try not to have a palm tree growing out of someone’s head or take the shot from so far away that the Leaning Tower of Pisa looks great but there is no hope of identifying the person that seems to be holding up the tower. That seems to be the most popular shot of that tipping tower.
On another note, when you go to the Christmas Boat Parade on Saturday evening, take photos. Don’t use the flash. You will be too far away. Let the lighted boats provide the light and you will be pleasantly surprised at what you manage to get.
• There are many more hints for taking good photos. Check online. These hints are just some of the basics.
If all this is still too confusing, stop by the paper sometime — with your phone or camera — and we will try to simplify it even further.
Thanks for reading your community paper and for helping us to make it better. We know you all enjoy the photos and want more of them. With your help, we can do that and the photos can be bigger and better.
While I am on my soap box, I have one more lesson to offer:
For some reason (perhaps because of the quality of its productions this season) Venice Theatre sold out its “Assisted Living” holiday show and just about sold out its month-long run of “Mamma Mia.” All but a handful of unsold tickets is what I heard.
“A Christmas Carol” is nearly sold out as are a few other up-and-coming shows, such as the return of Peter Noone of Herman’s Hermits in January. He always sells out his three performances and probably could sell out a few more if he had the time to spend here.
“Just sayin,’” as some of the younger set might be heard to say.
Meanwhile, let us know if you have any other questions about press releases or photos you hope to send our way.
We are your community paper people. Together we can make an even better product for you to enjoy. Help me fill that back-page of Saturday’s Our Town with your best photos.
