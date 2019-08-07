From Suncoast Humane Society
The phrase, “It’s Raining Cats and Dogs,” was originally intended to describe a heavy downpour of rain. Right now, however, in addition to the rainy season, Suncoast Humane Society is experiencing a heavy downpour of cat and dog admissions.
Suncoast Humane Society currently has 80 canines and 65 felines waiting for new homes. There are many bunnies, guinea pigs, ferrets and other small critters in the adoption room waiting to go to good homes. Many more will continue to be admitted as animals in need are never turned away.
Open admissions shelters like Suncoast Humane Society always face the challenge of adopting out the many healthy animals they receive, large and small. It often takes weeks or even months before that special home appears. Right now, far too many pets are waiting for that second chance to be loved.
“Clear the Shelters” is a national adoption campaign that starts Aug. 17.
“We can’t wait because these animals need homes and the time is now for us,” said Executive Director Phil Snyder.
During August, Suncoast Humane Society is featuring special reduced adoption fees of just $10 for all cats and dogs. To help clear the shelter, stop into the main Animal Adoption Center located at 6781 San Casa Drive, Englewood, Florida and meet the pets now available. Or, see adoptable cats at Suncoast’s satellite adoption centers located inside Petco (Port Charlotte and North Venice) and Pet Supermarket (North Port, Venice, Englewood and South Venice.)
Suncoast Humane Society has served animals and people as a regional humane society since 1971. To learn more, visit humane.org.
