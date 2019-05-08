Try eating a steak you cannot see.
Several hundred supporters of Southeastern Guide Dogs did just that last month at the Art Ovation Hotel in Sarasota. The occasion was “Dining in the Dark,” a fundraiser, but more than that, an educational experience.
Those who were sighted were given blindfolds to wear while eating their entrees, which included steak that had to be cut, a piece of fish which also had to be cut, long green beans which needed cutting, and risotto. Risotto can fall off one’s fork very easily if the utensil is not held correctly from plate to mouth.
Before donning blindfolds, which shut out every bit of light, diners were given some hints from someone who did not need a blindfold. She is sightless and was accompanied by her guide dog.
Dining in the dark suggestions“Do not reach for your glass lest you knock it over,” said Suzy Williams, director of admissions and alumni support. “Instead, slide your hand across the table until you feel your glass. Check your glass for its contents before taking a sip.
“Always be sure the knife has the serrated edge down.
“Shake salt and pepper into your hand so you don’t over-season your food.
“Wipe and swipe often with your napkin, although at this meal, no one could see if you did spill on yourself.
“Keep a roll on your plate for pushing things around.”
Sighted diners could remove their blindfolds for the salad and dessert courses.
Several diners had no need of blindfolds. One was Millie, a 9-year old stricken with cancer at the age of 4. Between the tumor and the treatments, she is now legally blind.
During one of Millie’s treatments when she was 7, her grandmother stroked her leg and repeated over and over “God, we need a miracle.”
The next day, the phone rang. When she picked up the receiver, the voice on the other end of the line said, “We have a dog for you. Her name is Miracles.”
Millie, her mother, Melissa, and grandmother, Yvonne, were at the dinner. Her story was told by video on two large screens.
Also at the dinner was the evening’s main speaker, Keni Thomas and his service dog, Keith, although Thomas actually refers to the black Labrador as “Kei.” Thomas was a member of Task Force Ranger. He was one of the survivors of a notorious 18-hour firefight in Somalia that was later written about in a book made into the film, “Black Hawk Down.”
Thomas lived through the experience, went on to have a successful career as a country singer for 10 years and has become a motivational speaker to help veterans and to help others understand what those veterans too often endured. Despite his success and all the speaking engagements to talk about the Black Hawk Down incident, he felt as though something was missing in his life.
“If I’d only known years ago,” Thomas said. “What was the gift that meant the most to you of everything you ever got? We all have some baggage.”
Thomas has only had the dog a few months, but it is obvious to all that Keith (“Kei”) was his greatest present. The dog has been described as the ranger buddy he had missed, despite all his successes.
Thomas does speaking trips all over the country about his experiences. Kei travels with him, curling up under the seat ahead of him on commercial flights or sitting behind him when he is flying his own single-engine plane, a Cirrus.
“It has its own built-in parachute” he said, and went on to say that if the plane has a problem, the pilot can push the button and the parachute will deploy, carrying plane and passengers to safety on the ground.
Now living in Canton, Ohio, with his wife and two children — the second a new baby boy — he flew down to Sarasota for the Southeastern Guide Dogs event and flew back to Canton the next day.
When he got Kei, the family was living in Nashville. Thomas flew to Florida for the two-week resident training program at Southeastern.
“I stayed 10 days but had to leave for a speaking engagement,” he said. “They came to Nashville to finish the training when I returned. They’re fantastic. I do so many charity functions, but it (Southeastern Guide Dogs) is really a top-notch organization.”
Thomas described the Southeastern facility as a college campus with hotel rooms.
“I asked what happens to dogs that don’t make it through all the training,” he said. “I’d love to have one for my brother.”
His brother now has one of those dogs.
Southeastern supplies dogs for people in seven states. There are 350 puppy raisers. About 75 percent are repeat puppy raisers. The campus welcomes visitors. It is located at 4210 E. 77th St., Palmetto, just off I-271, the last exit (U.S. 41 north) before the Skyway Bridge. Use your GPS system or call 941-729-5665.
Southeastern provides highly trained service and companion dogs to people who are blind, to veterans suffering from PTSD as well as to children who have lost a parent in service to the country. These dogs transform lives by creating and nurturing extraordinary partnerships between people and dogs. They are trained by experts. The nonprofit organization is supported entirely by private donations with no government support.
“Our graduates experience varying degrees of darkness, literally and figuratively,” wrote Titus Herman, chief executive officer of Southeastern Guide Dogs in the program that accompanied the Dining in the Dark experience. “Some know complete darkness, while others experience varying degrees of light perception. Veterans with PTSD and other disabilities experience their own version of darkness, one that clouds each moment.”
The people who receive the dogs also are highly trained on campus and receive lifetime alumni support. Southeastern Guide Dogs is accredited by the International Guide Dog Federation and Assistance Dogs International.
