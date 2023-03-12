BRADENTON — What does it mean to be a part of an arts community?
It is more than just living close to one another.
To truly understand, visit the Village of the Arts in Bradenton, which has the mission “to build a community where artists live and work while enhancing quality of life and creating a harmonious environment.”
Over twenty years ago, the Artists Guild of Manatee came together to form this eclectic community. The neighborhood is full of colorful, historical cottages, which house businesses ranging from art galleries and studios, to restaurants and specialty shops. Many of these business owners and artists live where they work as well.
Joan Peters in particular first moved to the Village in 2001 and opened the Joan Peters Gallery, which was voted Best Art Gallery in The People’s Choice Bradenton Herald in 2022. Visitors can view her impressionist and abstract paintings of beaches and other landscapes here, and it is often the case that you can find her painting with her easel at one of the local beaches.
On the day of the grand opening all those years ago, Peters stated, “I was so impressed with the energy and enthusiasm that I immediately realized that this was the place for me.”
The Village has been welcoming to artists and visitors alike since day one, and has been a great place for local artists to appreciate each other’s work and support one another. It has evolved significantly from the neglected neighborhood it once was when the Village was first established.
“What I love is that this is a true neighborhood,” Peters said. “I can walk out of my house and meet people along the way and have great conversations about everything and nothing.”
The Dancing Crane Gallery is another gallery to check out at the Village. There is a wide selection of artworks and artistic gifts to view, from sculptures and jewelry, to paintings and stained glass. In addition, there are two studios located in the Dancing Crane Gallery’s garden, with multimedia work by Joan Schnuerch and paintings by Susan Giblin.
“My concept for the gallery was to have a great place to showcase art in a comfortable environment,” said Dancing Crane owner Beverly Kershaw.
Creating a supportive and comfortable space, for both artists and guests, is important to the community. The Village was built on the philosophy that an art community can be a great space to allow art to be created, shown, and appreciated by neighbors. It also aims to serve the idea that art is available to everyone, especially children who visit the Village.
“It opens this idea to children that they can make art too,” Kershaw said. “They can sit down and paint too.”
It is important to note that the businesses in the Village set their own hours. In other words, while some places are open six days a week, others may only be open for the monthly Art Walks. Many of the art-related businesses are open on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“Any day of the week, you may find something interesting to see and do,” said Yoga Arts co-owner Carrie Price. Yoga Arts is one of the Village’s healing arts practices, specializing in private yoga sessions. “If I was making the drive from a neighboring city and wanted the fullest experience, I would say come on a Friday or Saturday.”
One of the biggest events that the Village continuously hosts is its monthly Art Walks. On the first Friday of each month, guests can visit the galleries, shops and restaurants while also meeting artists and vendors. The Art Walk continues onto the following Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Some Art Walks have themes, including annual ones such as December’s holiday-themed Art Walk and November’s “Festival of the Skeletons” for the Day of the Dead, which consists of shrines and altars throughout the Village, as well as music, food and, of course, art. For this February’s Art Walk, the Village introduced the newer event “Cigar Box Festival,” which featured handmade instruments, such as cigar box guitars, and musicians.
For April’s upcoming Art Walk, guests can look forward to “The Village in Bloom” for springtime.
Like many other communities over the last few years, though, the Village has been negatively impacted by COVID-19. Some businesses in the community have closed, and some artists have left as well. Despite these setbacks, there are still upcoming changes to look forward to for the Village.
“The MET apartments should be opening this summer,” Price stated. “200 brand new units of workforce housing that will be in the Village.”
In addition, the Bradenton 14th Street Community Redevelopment Area (CRA) purchased a large parcel in the middle of the Village and are developing ideas on what to use it for. There is also a newsletter for the Village currently under development that people can eventually subscribe to.
For those who have a greater investment or interest in the Village of the Arts, they can become a member of the Artists Guild.
“Our focus in the Guild is to improve the neighborhood for both merchants and residents,” Price said. “Everything is done by volunteers, so part of being a member is being willing to do some work on whatever needs to be worked on.”
Much of the focus for members is supporting the merchants and residents of the Village through a number of ways, including running a website and social media platforms, planning events, policing, etc. To become a member, you can fill out a form and pay the membership fee through the Village of the Arts website: villageofthearts.org.
“The Village of the Arts is a hidden gem,” Joan Peters said. “This is a true community of artists.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.