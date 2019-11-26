Decision time.
Do you put the tree up before or after Thanksgiving?
Once the turkey is in the oven, there is time to decorate a tree — probably not multiple trees such as some of us might do — but at least one.
But only if you have already set the table or assigned the youngsters to do that or the man of the house.
Well, maybe not. He is already busy with planning the football viewing schedule for Turkey Day. After all, someone has to do it.
Then there is the problem of Black Friday. It used to be so easy. One would go downtown in Cleveland or Chicago or Indianapolis to the department store and revel at getting 20% off something for the house. Try and find a department store downtown these days.
OK — maybe in New York but even New York has fewer department stores than were there many years ago.
These days, Black Friday planning begins as many weeks ahead as the first teaser deals arrive from Amazon and any other retailers that have us on their lists of potential buyers. It is a wonder our email servers do not hemorrhage.
As an Amazon Prime member, I even received a rather fat catalog of children’s toys from that retailer — by snail mail rather than email.
I have lost track of all the sale notifications from untold numbers of retailers. You name it. I most likely have had notice of a really incredible deal, from balcony cabins on cruise ships to cars and plane tickets and cycling trips somewhere in the mountains of Italy to “two-fers” at my local super market, to extra discounts on some item I might have ordered from Amazon somewhere back in time.
Of course there is free shipping. Nearly every retailer uses that lure these days.
I think I will curl up with an Amazon Prime movie — one of the free ones — and stay home for the weekend lest I order a seventh set of dishes or some other such necessity. (Actually my mother had more sets of dishes than that. She liked to entertain and liked to use different dishes and linens each time. I am not quite that bad but did inherit at least one strain of pack-rat-itis.)
I keep one tree up all year but that one is special. It’s my Donald Duck tree. The only problem is that over the years I have added so many “Ducky” items to it that it is hard to find a pine needle (Genuine plastic pine needles of course).
But tomorrow, while everyone else is stuffing birds and watching football and so on my friend Chip and I will be enjoying lamb chops at a favorite restaurant.
This year, that seems to me like a perfect Thanksgiving plan.
Whatever you decide to do or must do, give thanks for living in this wonderful town or at least that you are visiting this wonderful town. I used to say I would never live here but now, after 25 years, I am happier each day as I see Venice become more and more beautiful and its art center and theater thrive along with so many other non-profits and businesses. And thanks to those wonderful VABI (Venice Area Beautification Inc.) Volunteers, the downtown may be the most beautiful downtown in Florida.
VABI is one of the very best things about Venice. Its volunteers are always tending to all those hanging baskets and various planters and such in downtown, while other volunteers are thinking of other ways to make Venice more wonderful. Included in that are things like the annual VABI Boat Bash which precedes the annual Christmas Boat Parade each year.
It is catered by Cafe Venice. There will be a cash wine and beer bar. First buy your tickets and the find your way to VABI, Inc. at 257 North Tamiami Trail, which is under the KMI or north bridge to the island. The Cryin’ Shames will provide live music.
Sponsor a table for four for $500 or a table for eight for $1,000 if you can to help support what VABI folks do to make your city better.
Single tickets are $50 which includes a Christmas dinner and a bar ticket and free parking To purchase your tickets in advance (before they are all gone) call VABI at 941-207-8224. Best of, you will have some of the best seats along the parade route.
You also can purchase tickets at Venice Wine & Coffee, Cafe Venice and at vabi,org.
Not even John Nolen could have predicted what Venice has become. Who knew there would be so many people who cared about this city’s history and its charm, cared enough to preserve it and to appreciate it?
For that and so much more, I am so very thankful.
May all your turkeys be golden brown and your lamb chops cooked just the way you like them. As for Friday — good luck!
