Season tickets for Venice Theatre, Sarasota Opera, Venice Symphony, Venice Chorale, Venice Concert Band, Asolo Repertory and more have been available for a few months.
For most of these and similar organizations, single tickets are finally available for the coming season.
This is the time to acquire tickets for one play or one concert or one opera, so you can finally see what all the shouting is about at any venue that might be new to you.
Many of us in Venice never miss a show at Venice Theatre, but if you have yet to attend a performance at the No. 2 community theater in the U.S., visit the website or box office and pick a show so you too can finally see what all the shouting is about. Visit venicestage.com.
“Born Yesterday,” which opens Friday might be a good choice as there should be a few tickets left as it is the first show of the season. In another few weeks, tickets will be at a premium.
Consider that Venice is a town of about 20,000, while Omaha, Nebraska, which is home to the No. 1 community theater in the country, has a population closer to 500,000, and its budget is only slightly larger.
While Venice Symphony usually sells out every performance, this time of year, you might be able to snag a ticket to at least one symphony performance. Most people who do that usually return often as season ticket holders. Visit thevenicesymphony.org.
Tickets for the Venice Concert Band (veniceconcertband.org) and Venice Chorale (thevenicechorale.org) may be hard if not impossible to acquire later in the season, but right now is a great time to buy a ticket for at least one performance — again so you can see what the shouting is about.
How about the Sarasota Opera? If you have never been to an opera, you have no idea what you are missing. And the Sarasota Opera comes with a bonus. Performances are held in the beautifully restored Sarasota Opera House which began life back in 1926 as the old Edwards Theatre, which was home to vaudeville, movies, and even to the likes of Elvis Presley.
With Victor Derenzi as resident conductor since 1982, Sarasota Opera has become a force to be reckoned with. It is the first and only opera company in the world to have presented the complete works of Verdi and is one of the only, if not the only, opera houses in the United States which is debt-free.
After a $20 million renovation/restoration project a few years ago, it gained a larger orchestra pit and even a corner pillar that had been missing since the building was first built. That was discovered while digging out the foundation for the enlarged orchestra pit.
Private clubs for opera sponsors and members plus improved rehearsal space and more were among the improvements, which also included faux painting of all the walls in the auditorium and restoration of original lighting fixtures, plus state-of-the-art sound and lighting systems.
The season also has been expanded over the years to include a fall opera plus four winter operas and a youth opera. Guest artists not only are featured in all the operas and often give extra performances throughout the area, including Venice.
For those who are new to opera, the company offers a variety of talks by experts such as Richard Russell, an opera singer who happens to be the director of Sarasota Opera. His first talk of the season will be “Things Change,” with Greg Trupiano at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17. Tickets are $25 per talk or all four talks for $75.
On Oct. 24, he will address “Ensembles in Opera.” Trupiano will speak about Walt Whitman at the Opera Oct. 31, and Russell and Trupiano will present “At the Opera” Nov. 7. All talks are at 5 p.m.
An hour-long taste of opera can be had for $5 at each of four “Concerts at Noon” Nov. 8, March 5, March 13 and March 20. Studio and apprentice artists will perform. Visit sarasotaopera.org to see all the offerings.
Venice Art Center also offers choice concerts during the year in addition to a plethora of wonderful themed art shows. Some feature the work of members while others are open to artists from the entire state and beyond. The art center has what seems like an endless list of classes in painting, pottery and more with top-notch instructors. And you can truly spend the day there for the Art Cafe serves breakfast, lunch and snacks.
When my parents first came to Venice in 1966, they joined immediately and my mother spent countless wonderful days painting in various classes. I, too, have been a member for years, although I am not able to take advantage of classes because I am here at the paper, but it and the theater and symphony and such certainly make this planned community of Venice a most special place indeed. Visit veniceartcenter.com.
One item is not close by but a great opportunity....free admission to the Bishop Museum in Bradenton on Saturday, Sept. 21 to Smithsonian members.
Each year on Museum Day, Smithsonian members can gain free admission to a long list of affiliate museums in the U.S., including the Bishop. Special events, including presentations about manatees and free star talks are included. For free tickets, go to: smithsonian.com/museumday. Tcikets are limited and must be ordered by members.
As you read the Venice Gondolier, be sure to check out its special sections to learn more about local businesses and organizations. In Discover Venice, a very special annual publication distributed usually in November and February, you will find articles about the history of Venice as well as the many things to do and learn in this wonderful city that was home to the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus longer than any other city, including nearby Sarasota, which was its home from 1927 to 1959. If you are not a subscriber, call 941-207-1000 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, or visit venicegondolier.com anytime.
To learn even more about Venice, visit the Venice Museum and Archives, 351 S. Nassau St., Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit venicemuseum.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.