It is time to change your nightly habits.
Florida’s sea turtle nesting season begins today, May 1, all over Florida, which has more miles of nesting beaches than any state in the U.S.
Venice beaches are part of a group of beaches from Anna Maria Island south to Caspersen Beach under the care of volunteers trained by Mote Marine Laboratory, and from Caspersen south to Manasota Key under the care of volunteers from the Coastal Wildlife Club.
Both groups have been recording sea turtle nesting and hatching for more than 30 years, with several volunteers out there every day of the week.
Wilma Katz and Zoe Bass have been patrolling south county beaches for some 30 years. Suzie Seerey Lester and Mary Jo Perkins have patrolled Casey Key beaches daily for almost as long.
Each group has a signature T-shirt which they wear when on duty. If you see them about sunrise, this time of year they are looking for signs of a nest.
Nests are marked with stakes to denote the date and location. Volunteers often cover nest sites with a square of hardware cloth to help prevent predators, such as raccoons, from digging up the eggs.
Humans can help ... or hinderVolunteers walk the beach with notebooks, stakes, hardware cloth to mark and/or protect nests. Most also carry plastic trash bags to pick up items left at the beach by careless beachgoers. Even a child’s toy pail might cause a nesting turtle to lose its way. So can soda cans and other items.
In the worst case scenario, the potential nest might not be made and the eggs dropped into the water when the female returns to the Gulf. (Those eggs will not hatch.) That is not to say the female will not return to her beach to try again another day. Each female usually makes several nests during a season, although not necessarily every season. The one constant is that females return to the beach where they were hatched some 20 or more years earlier. That fact has been proven with tracking devices and DNA testing over many years.
One in 2,000 might survive to nestIn those first 20 years or so, sea turtles will travel thousands of miles away to such places as the Canary Islands off the coast of Africa (in the case of Venice hatchlings). They get there with the aid of ocean currents and return to their birth beach area via other currents. Only the females will return to shore. Male turtles hatched at Venice will remain in the Gulf of Mexico during the breeding season, which actually begins the month before nesting season.
Florida volunteers work under the guidance and regulations of the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC.com). Mote trains its volunteers at Mote during the winter season. Coastal volunteers get their training during the winter season, too, but usually by attending a FWC weekend session at a central location such as Orlando.
At Navarre Beach in Santa Rosa County, in northwest Florida, volunteers are associated with the Navarre Beach Sea Turtle Conservation Center. Navarre Beach is located between Destin and Fort Walton beaches to the east and Pennsacola to the west. The center at Navarre is one of the new kids on the block. It received its 501(c)(3) status in 2015.
Turtles have an easier time of it at night on Navarre Beach, which is is a less populated area. Yet its mission is similar: “To impress upon the community the importance of sea turtle conservation and the preservation of the world’s marine resources for the enjoyment of future generations.”
Most beaches have lighting ordinances during turtle season.
The lighting ordinance is far more critical in Sarasota County. Navarre County beaches are more pristine with a relative lack of crowds and clutter. Light pollution is the biggest cause of disorientation on any beach. It can cause nesting females to end up in harm’s way in parking lots after nesting rather than back in the relative safety of the Gulf of Mexico. For hatchlings, it can be more dangerous as they are so small. If they do not quickly get into the relative safety of the water, they can be eaten by predators, including raccoons, coyotes and shore birds.
Beach predators include crabs, birds, raccoons and even ants. Once in the ocean, marine creatures of all sizes will snatch them up for a tasty meal.
In Sarasota County, Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium is the place to go to learn about sea turtles. Mote has several permanent residents that are unable to be released back into the wild because of various injuries — most often caused by human negligence.
You can help by following these suggestions
- Do not disturb nesting females or hatchlings with flashlights, flash photography or lanterns.
- Fill in holes in the sand and knock down sand sculptures at the end of the day.
- Remember to take chairs, umbrellas, toys and recreational equipment, bags and others possessions — including trash — from the beach when you leave.
- Sea turtles can become entangled in old fishing nets and lines or ingest plastic bags and wrappers, mistaking them for jellyfish. When fishing, avoid casting your line near a sea turtle.
- Turn out beachfront lights after dusk.
- Close blinds and curtains in beachfront residences at night.
- Shield exterior light fixtures so that the light is directed downward and away from the beach.
For additional information, visit: mote.org or coastalwildlifeclub.org or fwc.org.
