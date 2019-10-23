VENICE — Halloween stores have been open for months so why not have a Halloween party a week before that hallowed evening?
Better yet, make it an event that has become legendary over the years — The WSRZ Monster Mash at the Venice Community Center starting at 6:30 p.m. and lasting all night Oct. 25.
Hometown boy, David Jones, of the early morning radio show “Jones & Company” (from 6 to 10 a.m. weekdays on 107.9 FM) is the party’s host, idea man and more. It seems to have become a sold-out ticket every year.
Each morning while on my way to work, I listen to David and his “Company” (Meredith Michaels and Billy Jack).
Billy Jack actually made the front page of the Venice Gondolier about two years ago when he purchased a football helmet at the Rialto branch of Goodwill for about $5. He, too, has a Venice connection and is partial to that Goodwill store.
Turned out the the helmet had been in a past Super Bowl and likely is worth more than the $5 Billy Jack paid for it. After the story came out, the player said he would sign the helmet for Billy Jack the next time he was in the area. Perhaps Billy Jack will attend the party as that football player, although I think he is far more clever than that.
The WSRZ annual Monster Mash has become legendary across the Suncoast for the most outrageous costumes and its annual costume contest which this year offers $1,500 in cash prizes. There are two categories — single and group with awards of $500 per category and an extra $500 to an overall winner. Not a bad prize for the big winner.
The main thing is you cannot buy tickets at the door as I understand it — no matter how wonderful your costume.
For those with tickets, the doors open at 6:30 p.m. There will be food items from Cafe Venice (a major sponsor of the radio show) and of course — spirits. Interpret that last word as you see fit.
Venice Community Center is at 326 S. Nokomis Ave., on the island in downtown Venice. Purchase tickets at WSRZ.com.
Also happening that night is a gazebo concert at Centennial Park downtown. Sponsored by Venice MainStreet, the concert will feature Robin and the Retros from 7 to 8 p.m.
Of course all the wonderful downtown restaurants will also be open and while more crowded than a week ago (pre Sun Fiesta), most should still not be as busy as they will be in another few weeks.
It seems that just a few years ago, downtown restaurants numbered about as many as in the 1960s when my parents first visited while searching for a winter home.
There were a couple mom and pop spots,, the soda fountain at the Rexall Drug where T. J. Carney’s is these days, one ice cream shop, no gelato shop, and popcorn and candy at the movie theater which is where Bank of America is these days.
Kentucky Military Institute cadets wintered in Venice. They lived in the old San Marco Hotel (Venice Centre Mall) and paraded on Sundays in the grassy lawn area that today is the site of Centennial Park. The played basketball in their gymnasium which in 1974 would become the second home of the still “Little” Venice Theatre.
To celebrate a major event such as a birthday or anniversary, there was Smitty’s (later the Landmark and then later still Pineapples). The building is totally gone will soon be home to a few more stores with condos above, and, so I am told, a rooftop swimming pool.
In Sarasota, Sunday brunch at the Hyatt was amazing. Getting there via a three-lane U.S. 41 with a unique center lane for passing was an adventure. Of course, there was much less traffic and not much but a couple of shoe stores and the Tervis Tumbler factory and store along the way. My mother knew where all the shoe stores were located.
For clothes shopping there was Sarasota Square with Maas Brothers, a wonderful Jacobsen’s store just north of South Bay (site of a Publix these days) and the shops at St. Armands in Sarasota.
For a very few years, there was even a theme park which had a wild west saloon and stunt show, a dolphin show and other attractions. It was always filled with visitors until it received some competition over in Orlando in 1971 when Walt Disney World opened. Walt Disney learned a lesson with his tiny little 78-acre park in Anaheim. He needed 30,000 acres for his next amusement park venture. I do wish he had lived to see it even in those first few years let alone these days.
Venice Little Theatre was in fact quite little and mostly run by volunteers with perhaps four or five paid employees. It was located at the airport in what folks described as a leaky hangar, Now it has a much improved venue on West Tampa Avenue and will open “Mama Mia” on Friday. It has come a long long way toward its 70th anniversary.
Venice Art Center was also tiny in those days.
Also run mostly by volunteers, the art center also had some amazing and instructors, including the late Tatiana McKinney, who created religious icons that can be found in several area and even national churches as well as at the Vatican.
My mother took classes with her for many years while my father spent most of his time at Lake Venice Golf Course.
When he was through hitting golf balls and my mother’s painting sessions were over, they would head to the local Morrisons’ Cafeteria for lunch or, just as often to Maas Brothers which also had a restaurant. (Macy’s is there these days)
Friday nights, the seafood buffet at the old Holiday Inn (now Bentley’s) included Florida crayfish — all one could eat. My daughter Heidi managed to eat three of those at one sitting before she was 5. It may be her fault that those tasty crustraceans are in such short supply these days. Of course, I help a bit too.
All I really knew in those days was that Venice was a nice place to visit for a couple of weeks but I would never live here.
I am so glad I realized the error of my thought for Venice always had the potential and these days is one of other most special cities in this country, and not just for retirees.
It has an interesting history as a John Nolen-planned community. That this area of Florida is unmatched anywhere in the state and possibly in few other states is a bonus. So many cruise ports and airports within a few hours, add yet another dimension not found in any other state.
Thanks to good caretakers over the years, Venice is more beautiful today than even Nolen envisioned. Venice has been lucky to have succeeding generations of people who cared about they found here.
Once again, thank you Bob Vedder and his friends at Venice Area Beautification for putting the frosting on the cake. Everytime I wander through town, I find more hanging baskets of flowers or giant pots filled with carefully tended plants plus new trees and yet another wonderful fountain — a kaleidoscope at that.
