JCV Hanukkah Menorah

Paul Bond, left, and Buck Isenberg with the Hanukkah menorah they constructed in front of the Jewish Congregation of Venice.

PHOTO provided BY GAIL BOND

Staff report

Members of the Jewish Congregation of Venice will light a Hanukkah menorah outside the temple during the eight-day holiday, which this year will be Dec. 10-18.

The holiday commemorates the victory of the Maccabees during biblical times.

The menorah was built by JCV members Paul Bond and Buck Isenberg.

