The oldest U.S. war veterans organization, the Jewish War Veterans of America (JWV), has opened its newest Post, #941 in Sarasota County. The first meeting was held Sept. 23 at the Jewish Congregation of Venice.
Alan Paley, Commander of the Florida JWV organization, and Harvey Charter, 1st Jr. Vice Commander for Florida, conducted the “Institution” ceremony and installed Post 941 officers.
Robert Aaron of Venice is Commander of Post 941, which currently has 18 members.
The luncheon and ceremony, included guests from JWV posts in Tampa, Fort Myers, Sarasota and East Coast Florida.
JWV was created in 1896 by a group of Jewish Civil War Veterans responding to prevailing anti-semitic comments that Jews never served in the American military, and were unpatriotic.
Actually, Jews have fought for America since the Revolutionary War. Later, other veterans groups such as American Legion and VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars) formed in the United States following the JWV model, supporting service men on active duty and actively pursuing veterans rights.
Membership in post 941, as in all JWV posts , is open to all Jewish veterans, male and female. No synagogue affiliation is required. There is a very active service organization, the JWV Ladies Auxiliary, for non-military spouses and other interested women.
A “patron” non-voting membership is offered to men and women non-veterans who would like to support the post activities and join social events.
For information on membership and future meetings of Post 941, contact Robert Aaron, rcaaron@comcast.net.
