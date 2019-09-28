Feasting, fasting, atonement, prayers and the blowing of the shofar (ram’s horn) are all part of the 10-day Jewish High Holy Days, which this year begin at sundown, Sunday, or, in the Hebrew calendar, 5780.
“Before the holiday begins, we distribute honey cakes to friends and to the elderly,” said Sholom Schmerling, of the Chabad of Venice and North Port. “We also provide loaves of challah to the elderly and people who are alone weekly throughout the year.
He said they share goodness with others for hope from mercy from on high.
Also known as the Days of Awe, this most holy time of the Jewish year is a time of taking stock in the past, atoning for any sins to be favorably listed in God’s book for the coming year.
Atonement for one’s sins of the past year traditionally can continue right up to Yom Kippur when one’s fate for the next year is sealed. If done well, one is destined to have a good year rather than simply a year of existence.
This year, for the first time in several years, both the Chabad of Venice and North Port and the Jewish Congregation of Venice will have Tashlich services where one casts ones sins away at a body of moving water such as a stream or ocean.
The Chabad service, including blowing a shofar and a meditation will begin at 6 p.m. Monday, at the New Chabad Education Center, 21560 Angela Lane, off Jacaranda Boulevard, Venice. It will be conducted by Rabbi Schmerling. Those who live close to the Chabad or to the Jewish Congregation might hear the sound of the shofar being blown several times during this holiday period.
Rabbi Ben Shull, the recently installed rabbi of the JCV, will conduct a Tashlich service on Tuesday at the beach along the coast of Venice.
“The service is based on the Biblical text about casting one’s sins away,” Shull said. “It is important to have such a service at a flowing body of water. There will be the reading of a few prayers of repentance and a request for God’s forgiveness.”
Afterward there will be some refreshments, he said.
“You have to pay attention to which way the wind is blowing as you toss the bread crumbs on the water,” Shull added.
Shull spoke of a rabbi who made a list of specific bread crumbs for specific sins. Examples include: white bread for ordinary sins; sourdough crumbs for being sulky; pretzel crumbs for twisted sins; Challah for unfairly upbraiding others; Kaiser rolls for war mongering; and puff pastry for the sin of pride.
For the complete list by Richard Israel, go to: bethshalomwilmington.org/chaipod/resources/tashlich.pdf
This most sacred holiday period concludes with a day of fasting that begins at sundown Oct. 8 and concludes with a gala fastbreak on Oct. 9
Feasting, especially on certain foods such as apples and honey for sweetness in the coming year, are key to Rosh Hashanah.
Apples represent the sweetness, Rivka Schmerling said “Honey represents the sting of the bee although it also is sweet.”
She spoke to a group of women who were baking honey cakes at the Chabad prior to the holidays.
The fast break at the end of Yom Kippur, on the other hand is traditionally a breakfast-type meal derived from the words “break” and “fast,” even though it is an evening meal. It would traditionally include egg dishes, cheeses, bagels, challah and other breads, blintzes, noodle kugel, coffee cakes, fruit, salads and more plus beverages.
Members of the congregation will break the fast at their place of worship on Auburn Road at 7:30 p.m at the end of the holiday period. Members of the Chabad will have Yom Kippur services and fast break at the Hotel Venezia, 425 U.S. 41 Bypass North, opposite the T.J. Maxx Plaza.
By the time the Days of Awe come to an end with that final fast break at sundown Oct. 3, the time for reflection and atoning for any sins is over.
An old saying repeated in “Every Person’s Guide to the High Holy Days” by Ronald H. Isaac: “Even the fish in the sea tremble at the approach of the Days of Awe.”
Yet this time is also a sweet time, with honey, honey cakes, apples and challah to dip in the honey plus other sweet things that will lead to a sweet year ahead.
“It has been a difficult year in our community,” Schmerling said. “We are strong and not afraid to celebrate our heritage. Hate and evil will never win over love and peace.”
