By Christine Clyne
Guest Writer
Joel Anderson, Chief Executive Officer of Village On The Isle, was honored as the “Advocate of the Year” by LeadingAge Florida at its 56th Annual Conference and Exposition. This prestigious award is new this year and recognizes the LeadingAge member who demonstrates leadership, expertise, and excellence in advocating for LeadingAge members and seniors.
Anderson was hired as CEO of Village On The Isle in November 2015. In 2013, he had been appointed by U.S. Senator Rick Scott, then Florida’s Governor, to serve on the Governor’s Continuing Care Advisory Council (CCAC). The council is responsible for working with the Office of Insurance Regulation, seniors, continuing care providers, and other stakeholders to improve Florida’s retirement communities.
After three years serving as CCAC’s elected chair, Anderson helped successfully craft and promote the passage of HB 1033 in 2019. It was the most modern reform bill for Florida’s continuing care retirement communities in over a quarter of a century.
“Joel is an advocate for faith, compassion, and excellence,” says Dr. Rev. Brian Armen, Chair of the Village On The Isle Board of Trustees. “Joel is one who lives out his faith by caring for others. Village On The Isle is a better community with Joel Anderson as our Chief Executive Officer. His compassion and willingness to understand, help, and lead are an inspiration to others.
“Joel holds himself to a standard of excellence, and he inspires others to do their best and also strive for excellence. Joel truly represents the best of what it means to be an advocate.”
About VOTI
Village On The Isle, situated on a beautiful 16.5-acre campus on the island of Venice, Florida, is one of the first continuing care retirement communities on the Gulf Coast of Florida. A vibrant and visionary community offering the full continuum of care, Village On The Isle is guided in its philosophy and practices by its mission to “share God’s love by promoting individual growth and dignity, enhancing the quality of life and meeting the human and spiritual needs of our residents, staff, and community.” For more information, call 941-484-9753 or visit VillageOnTheIsle.com.
About LeadingAge Florida
Established in 1963 as a Florida not-for-profit corporation, LeadingAge Florida is committed to assisting members in achieving excellence as providers, businesses, and employers in the senior living services industry. To accomplish this goal, the Association provides up-to-date regulatory information, a wide variety of educational opportunities, representation before the legislature and government agencies, group purchasing services, and opportunities for networking with peers. For more information, visit LeadingAgeFlorida.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.