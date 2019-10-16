Registration is open for the Osher Lifelong Learning series at Ringling College in Sarasota.
The semester includes the fourth annual Boomer Conference, which brings together experts to address issues, challenges, and opportunities about this important next chapter in life.
A highlight of the fall semester is “Old Florida Captured in Oil: The Art of The Florida Highwaymen.”
In this lecture, John McCarthy, the executive director of Gulf Coast Heritage Association and Historic Spanish Point, will speak about a group of African-American landscape artists in Florida, who created a body of work of more than 200,000 paintings, despite facing racial and cultural barriers. These outsider artists, unable to see their work in local galleries, sold paintings to roadside motels, real estate agents, and bankers. Using images from his personal collection, McCarthy will share the origins of this purely Florida genre of art, the techniques used by the artists, and what the art means to modern-day Floridians.
At 2:30-4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24, on the Ringing College Museum Campus. Fee is $15 for Silver Members and general admission; free for Gold Members. Pre-registration suggested. To register and for more information, call 941-309-5111, or visit OlliatRinglingCollege.org.).
There are more than 100 classes, workshops, lectures, and other programs covering a rich diversity of subjects, including art appreciation, culture and travel, health and well-being, global issues, science, philosophy, religion, digital art, studio arts, photography, sculpture, painting, and more.
Classes, lectures, Einstein’s Circle discussions, the CONNECTIONS documentary film series, and other special events are held at the following locations: The Ringling College Museum Campus (1001 South Tamiami Trail, Sarasota); The Center of Anna Maria Island (407 Magnolia Ave., Anna Maria); OLLI East (State College of Florida, Lakewood Ranch, 7131 East Professional Parkway); Westminster Point Pleasant (1533 4th Ave. W., Bradenton) and Ringling College’s main campus (2700 North Tamiami Trail, Sarasota).
To register, visit www.OlliatRinglingCollege.org or call 941-309-5111.
Exclusive to this semester is the fourth annual Boomer Conference, featuring speakers and networking sessions that offer useful strategies on retirement’s social, financial, and practical implications. Keynote speaker Marianne Oehser, a certified retirement coach and author of “Your Happiness Portfolio for Retirement: It’s Not About the Money,” will challenge audiences to rethink their retirement expectations. Presenters and panelists include Robert Fulton, whose presentation “What’s Next,” will touch on letting go and refocusing; Judith Levine, whose presentation, “Retirement: Adolescence 2.0 (Without the Acne!),” will examine the pitfalls and pluses of finding a new identity; and Sandra Moulin, whose presentation, “Stage Fright,” explores confronting the unknown. (8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Nov. 1, on the Ringing College Museum Campus. Fee is $39.95, which includes lunch, with a $5 certificate toward OLLI membership for each registrant. To register and for more information, call 941-309-5111, or visit OlliatRinglingCollege.org.
This semester also includes the Reinvention Convention, a provocative series of discussions around aging, designed to encourage thought leadership, change minds, and instigate action by providing a platform for discourse on compelling age-related issues. Sponsored by the Friendship Centers, OLLI at Ringling College, and the Jewish Family and Children’s Services, the event features speakers Larry Thompson, president of Ringling College of Art and Design, and Hank Hine, the executive director of The Dalí Museum. (8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Nov. 15, on the Ringing College Museum Campus. Fee is $75 per person. For more information, call 941-556-3269.)
New this season is Science Wednesdays, a series of lectures exploring a broad range of sciences, including physics, biology, health, and medicine. The lectures are 1-2:30 p.m. every Wednesday, Oct. 30 to Nov. 20, on the Ringing College Museum Campus. Oct. 30: “What is the Universe Made Of?” with Alex Beavers; Nov. 6: “The Aging Brain — Realities and Opportunities” with Alan Grindal; Nov. 13: “Separating Facts from Fiction Using Data” with Arnold Well; and Nov. 20: “The Science of Fast Boats” with Steve Sandler (Fee is $70 for Silver Members and general admission; $63 for Gold Members. Pre-registration suggested. To register and for more information, call 941-309-5111, or visit OlliatRinglingCollege.org).
The two Einstein’s Circles in fall include “What’s News? Says Who?” with moderator Mary Braxton-Joseph, an Emmy Award-winning TV journalist, who will speak about how news stories are developed, the importance of being first and accurate, the effects of political bias, and the dangers of social media becoming a primary source of information. Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2:30-4 p.m., on the Ringing College Museum Campus. Fee is $15 for Silver Members and general admission; $12 for Gold Members. Registration suggested. To register and for more information, call 941-309-5111, or visit OlliatRinglingCollege.org.
The second Einstein Circle is “Is Florida’s Criminal Justice System Broken?” with moderator Derek Byrd, a criminal defense attorney. Byrd will speak about Florida’s tough-on-crime laws and the need to reform Florida’s criminal justice system. (2:30-4 p.m. Nov. 13, on the Ringing College Museum Campus. Fee is $15 for Silver Members and general admission; $12 for Gold Members. Pre-registration suggested. To register and for more information, call 941-309-5111, or visit OlliatRinglingCollege.org.)
OLLI at Ringling College’s fall documentary film series, “CONNECTIONS: Exploring Today’s Global Issues,” is an opportunity for students to connect to many of today’s pressing global issues via the penetrating perspectives of contemporary documentary films. The moderator of the series is Julie Cotton, a member of the Advisory Council’s Strategic Program Committee, executive coach, and aficionado of documentary films. The fall term features three films. Students may register for the entire series or for individual films. The films are shown on Tuesdays, 2:30-4:30 p.m., Oct. 8 (“The Eagle Huntress”), Oct. 29 (This is Home”), and Nov. 19 (“Living the Future’s Past”), on the Ringing College Museum Campus. (Fees are per film: $15 for Silver Members and general admission; $12 for Gold Members. The series fee for three films is $40 for Silver Members and general admission; and $30 for Gold Members. To register and for more information, call 941-309-5111, or visit OlliatRinglingCollege.org.)
Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Ringling College, or OLLI at Ringling College (formerly Ringling College Lifelong Learning Academy), offers noncredit educational opportunities for adults to pursue new interests, expand intellectual horizons and enrich their lives. Courses cover a wide range of stimulating topics and are taught by scholars, retired faculty members, and professional practitioners in an engaging, collaborative manner.
