I joined some friends from the South Tamiami Trail area recently to attend a show in Florida Studio Theater’s Goldstein Cabaret. It was a concert honoring female singer-songwriters
named “Guitar Girls,” performed by four gals and a guy. One of the gals played a keyboard.
We all enjoyed the way the performers sang the songs pretty close to the way the original artists had sung them and how they told some history about most of yesterday’s performers. For example, Dolly Parton was said to have complimented the way Whitney Houston made Dolly’s song, “I’ll always love you,” a big hit in the movie “The Bodyguard.” At Whitney’s funeral, Dolly was quoted as having said about her rendition: “She really nailed it.”
Janni Jones sang it at full tilt in the show, and she, too, nailed it for the FST crowd. We all were highly impressed. Parton wrote the song when she was parting with Porter Wagoner, who was the first country musician to invite her to share the stage, giving her a break into the career field.
My friends and I were similarly impressed when Cat Greenfield performed Janis Joplin’s version of “Bobby McGee,” which she gave the same attention to as did Joplin with a gradual intensity of guitar strokes and vocals, to the point of near exhaustion. The “Bobby McGee” song was more personal for me and took me back to the time I first heard it during my college days.
While raising two small children as a single mom, I found my way into the world of higher education. I started out as a student at a local community college in Greeley, Colorado, a few years after having moved my small family there from Ohio to be near a sister and her family. I had quickly found work as a secretary, but wanted more than that, for myself and my family. Since I loved words, reading, learning and writing, I found my way into the journalism lab at that college and began writing and, later, became editor of the college newspaper. I went on to earn a bachelor’s degree from University of Northern Colorado.
During my years at the community college, having found my niche on the small school newspaper, I participated in every aspect of it — interviewing people, writing, taking photographs and developing them, laying out pages, and distributing the finished product on campus.
Of course, I didn’t do it all myself — we had a cadre of volunteer student reporters on staff who all pitched in. And part of the neat experience was the friendships that were formed — even including one fellow who seemed to follow the beat of his own drum, if you know what I mean. He dressed like a hippie, had long hair, was somewhat unkempt, and had a dry sense of humor. When he did show up in the newspaper office, he would help to lay out the paper and give us a story or two. But most of all, he was a poet and musician. Mark played a fiddle, and he introduced me and the others to that magical song, “Bobby McGee.”
After we put the newspaper to bed and sent it off to the printer, we would gather at a staffer’s home, my children included, and eat and sing songs until one of us would go to the print shop to pick up the paper and take it to the school the next day for distribution. One of the guys took pictures of my children and mounted and framed a couple for me, and that meant a lot.
Those were good times, and hearing the song “Bobby McGee” took me right back to those good old days. But I must admit, while the refrain “Freedom’s just another word for nothin’ left to lose” is catchy, I’ve never quite understand much of the rest of the song or its full meaning. So I looked it up.
The song was written by musician Kris Kristofferson at the request of Fred Foster, producer and founder of Monument Records. Fred had asked him to write it about a woman he knew named Bobby McKee, but Kristofferson heard it as McGee. Struggling for a theme, Kristofferson recalled a scene in the film “La Strada,” when Anthony Quinn traveled on a motorcycle with a girl who played a trombone, whom Quinn’s character tired of and left on the side of the road as she slept. He eventually learned the girl had showed up in a strange town and later died, and Quinn ended up on the beach howling at the stars.
“To me, that was the feeling at the end of ‘Bobby McGee,’” Kristofferson said. “The two-edged sword that freedom is. He was free when he left the girl, but it destroyed him. That’s where the line ‘Freedom’s just another word for nothing left to lose’ came from.”
I also learned that Roger Miller first released the song, but Joplin’s version was named Billboard’s No. 1 single in the U.S. in 1971, and the album she cut it on (Pearl) made it to Billboard’s chart the day after she died of a heroin overdose in 1970.
Kristofferson said he felt nostalgic about that song every time he sang it and thought about Janis. And I feel a sense of nostalgia whenever I hear it, but in a good way, recalling the camaraderie with my college buddies that had included my family.
It’s funny how a simple song that lasts a little over two minutes can take you back to another time and call up a rash of memories. But then, that’s the magic of music, isn’t it?
“Guitar Girls” runs through March 31 at Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 North Palm Ave., Sarasota. Call 941-366-9000 or visit: floridastudio theatre.org.
Editor’s Note: Audrey Blackwell writes about the people, places and businesses along the South Trail in Venice. Your suggestions are welcome. Call 941-207-1000 or send an email.
Service and product information in this column should not be taken as an endorsement of the business.
