With music by Andrew Lloyd Weber and lyrics by Tom Rice, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” is one of the all-time great musicals.
The newly opened production of it at The Players Centre for the Performing Arts in Sarasota turned out to be even better than expected — possibly because of cast connections that go back to 1991, when the show was produced at the old TheatreWorks in Sarasota.
That production brought Players managing artistic director Jeffery Kin to Sarasota to play the role of Pharaoh.
This production’s music director, Alan Corey, was that production’s music director.
And this show’s director/choreographer, Cory Boyas, got his first paycheck as a theater professional in Sarasota in that 1991 production. Since then his credentials have multiplied. It showed in this production, which did not need more than a few projections and minor props because the costumes and choreography are that good.
The voices of the narrator (Jamie Molina) and Joseph (Cristos Nicholoudis) were so spot on at Saturday night’s performance that I actually closed my eyes a couple of times and was hearing my long-ago worn-out cast recording of the Broadway show.
A 24-foot turntable was the one piece of equipment that truly enhanced this production.
And then there was the most amazing coat of many colors. I have seen some great coats over the years in various productions but this coat, by costumer Georgina Willmott, had it all — many colors, of course, but lots of gold too, designed to work well with Joseph’s moves.
Of course, all is not happiness and joy in this biblical story. Joseph is sold into slavery in Egypt and one of his brothers is not a very honorable person. There are seven bountiful years to be followed by seven years of famine.
With sharply choreographed numbers like “Jacob & Sons,” “One More Angel in Heaven/Hoedown,” “The Brothers Come to Egypt/ Grovel, Grovel” and my favorite, “Any Dream Will Do,” this is one of those all-time feel-good shows that sends people home with smiles on their faces.
That the Players may get another extension on its current home while the 90-year-old community theater works toward building a new facility in Lakewood Ranch would be even happier news.
For at least this season, the Players Centre for the Performing Arts will continue to perform in its current theater at 838 North Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Performances are Tuesdays-Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and at 2 p.m. on Sundays.
For tickets, call the box office at 941-365-2494 or visit ThePlayers.org.
