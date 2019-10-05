FORT MYERS - Edison and Ford Winter Estates hosts its first Rhythm on the River concert this season on Oct. 25 with Faithfully, a Journey tribute band.
The concert takes place at a river pavilion along the Caloosahatchee. The concert begins at 6 p.m.
Faithfully formed in Nashville in 2011.
"It has received international recognition," according to a news release. "The river pavilion offers a beautiful river view and a chance to see a spectacular sunset."
According to the news release from Edison-Ford Winter Estates, guests should bring along folding chairs and coolers are not allowed. Refreshments will be for sale.
Attendees park park at the main Edison-Ford lot.
Tickets are for sale online at EdisonFord.org for $20 for Edison Ford members or $25 for others. Tickets at the event are $30.
The Estates are at: 2350 McGregor Blvd., Fort Myers.
For more information or to purchase tickets via phone, call 239-334-7419.
"Edison and Ford Winter Estates is the internationally known winter home site of Thomas Edison and Henry Ford. More than 250,000 visitors walk through the location each year from all around the globe," the news release notes. "The property is an official project of 'Save America’s Treasures,' a Florida Historic Landmark and a National Register Historic Site. The Edison Botanic Laboratory is a National Historic Chemical Landmark. The site is open every day except Thanksgiving and Christmas from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and until 9 p.m. during the month of December for Holiday Nights."
