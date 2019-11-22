Library head surprised at retirement event

Sarabeth Kalajian, retiring head of Sarasota County Libraries, with library benefactor Willaim H. Jervey Jr. who made a surprise announcement at her retirement event.

PHOTO PROVIDED

 PHOTO PROVIDED

VENICE — A leader in Sarasota County Libraries was honored during a recent event to celebrate her retirement.

Sarabeth Kalajian was surprised to learn of a special gift.

She stood with a crowd, along with William H. Jervey Jr., when the naming of the children’s department of the Venice library was turned to the Sarabeth Kalajian Children’s Wing and Garden at the William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library.

