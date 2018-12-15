Longtime Business and Professional Women of Englewood (BPWEV) member Kathy Castellano spoke from her heart as she educated the members and guests about a disease commonly called “Wobbly Feet Syndrome.”
Her grandson, Connor, was diagnosed with Ataxia Telangiectasia at about age 3.
Since that time the Dzembo and Castellano families have worked endlessly to help fund research for this rare disease. Many fundraisers, supported by local communities, have helped fund encouraging research at several universities.
Clinical trials were approved and Conner, 12 years old now, was selected as one of the patients.
BPWEV meets every third Tuesday of each month at Left Coast Seafood Restaurant in Venice.
The mission of BPWEV is: “To achieve equity for all women through Advocacy, Education and Information.”
For more information, visit: BPWEV.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.