From JORDAN LUSBY
Kennedy Space Center
What do Moon Trees, Corvettes and Duran Duran have in common?
They will all be part of the roster of events, celebrations and activities planned at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex to commemorate one of the most important human accomplishments in history: the Apollo 11 Moon landing mission.
To honor the historic 50th anniversary launch, Moon landing and successful return to Earth, guests will have the chance to relive the events through live programing, archival footage viewings, interactive exhibits, astronaut appearances, never-before-seen artifacts and much more.
Tickets are now on sale for general admission and these once-in-a-lifetime celebration events.
July 15: Apollo/Saturn V Center Transformation Celebration
On July 15, 10:30 a.m., guests are invited to get closer than ever before to the history, artifacts and innovations of NASA’s Apollo program.
The Apollo/Saturn V Center has been transformed with new and expanded exhibits that allow a higher level of engagement with artifacts and information.
Join the “Transformation Celebration” to be among the first visitors to get a closer look at Lunar Module 9 and Command and Service Module 119; gaze in awe at projection mapping on the side of the Saturn V Rocket; and wander around a 1969-period living room and bar scene, imagining what it was like to watch the Moon landing. This event is included with daily admission.
July 16: Apollo 11 Launch Flashback Event presented by CBS
To many Americans, the iconic CBS News broadcast of the Apollo 11 launch from July 16, 1969 has become synonymous with the event itself.
Anchored by Walter Cronkite, one of the most famous reporters in history, the broadcast is still used as a tool to educate current generations about the day that changed the future of space exploration and interplanetary travel forever.
The highlight of the “Apollo 11 Launch Flashback Event Presented by CBS” will be the re-airing of that original CBS broadcast from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Guests will relive the excitement and anticipation of that day, with live commentary from Apollo Astronaut Charlie Duke, who was the CAPCOM of the Apollo 11 mission, and CBS news correspondent Mark Strassmann, while the broadcast is shown in real time.
The crowd will then cheer along with Cronkite at 9:32 a.m. ET, the exact time of liftoff 50 years ago.
A catered breakfast, vintage 1960s cars, including Neil Armstrong’s blue Corvette, and commemorative gifts will help turn this day into a cherished memory.
Following the “launch,” guests will be able to explore the newly transformed Apollo/Saturn V Center.
Event tickets are $175 for adults, $150 for children and $157.50 for annual passholders. A limited number of tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.
July 16: Duran Duran will Rock the Rocket Garden
The renowned British rock band Duran Duran will perform under the stars in the iconic Rocket Garden at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex July 16 at 8 p.m.
Having performed in the biggest and most famous venues worldwide, this will be the band’s first performance with the massive Saturn 1B rocket at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex as the backdrop.
Concertgoers will be awed by an out-of-this-world opening set by DJ Evalicious.
Tickets can be purchased for $300 each at KennedySpaceCenter.com. Profits from the concert will support the Aldrin Family Foundation’s STEAM education programs.
July 19: United States Postal Service Apollo 11 Forever Stamp
Guests to the visitor complex on July 19 are invited to the Apollo/Saturn V Center to witness the first day of issue for the new USPS 1969: First Moon Landing Forever stamps on July 19 at 11 a.m.
The event will take place under the massive Saturn V rocket, and attendees will receive a USPS program and a canceled stamp (limited quantities available.) There will also be an opportunity to purchase the stamps on-site pre- and post-event near the Right Stuff gift store.
This event is included with daily admission. Tickets can be purchased online or in person.
July 19: NASA Broadcast: Celebrating Apollo, Going Forward to the Moon
Fifty years after the Apollo 11 mission, NASA’s two-hour program will celebrate the past and look to the future: its commitment to return to the Moon by 2024, learning how to live farther from Earth and traveling beyond.
On July 19, from 1 to 3 p.m., Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex guests can take part in this historic NASA broadcast, live from the Apollo/Saturn V Center. This event is included with daily admission. Tickets can be purchased online or in person.
July 20: One Giant Leap
The Apollo 11 mission made history on Saturday, July 20, 1969, as the world watched (and held its breath) when astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin took the first human steps on the Moon. Celebrate the historic moment at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex with a viewing of the lunar landing on the Rocket Garden lawn.
The archival video will be shown multiple times that day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and guests will be able to listen to live commentary by a knowledgeable Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex space expert. Guests will also get to see Neil Armstrong’s blue Corvette and a signature red Corvette autographed by Armstrong and 45 other astronauts.
These and other classic Corvettes will be on display in front of Heroes and Legends, next to the Rocket Garden. Other highlights will be a kids’ activity area, live DJ, commemorative gifts and more.
July 20: One Giant Leap Special Ticketed Event
Space enthusiasts looking for an enhanced opportunity to view the historic lunar landing footage can take advantage of a special ticketed event from 3 to 5:30 p.m.
Inside, air-conditioned viewing of the footage will be highlighted by the unveiling of a different kind of Moon … the world’s largest Moon Pie. This package includes hors d’oeuvres, a free digital photo, a commemorative Moon Pie and tin, special photo opportunities, a commemorative keepsake and much more.
Event tickets are $50 for adults, $40 for children and $45 for annual passholders.
July 24: Splashdown/Welcome Home Celebration
On July 24, Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex will celebrate the safe homecoming of the Apollo 11 Astronauts with a festival-like atmosphere and activities for the whole family from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Rocket Garden will come to life with live splashdown footage, a mobile DJ, lots of kids programming and much more.
The event is included with the price of admission, and guests will receive a commemorative pin while supplies last.
For more information or to buy tickets online, visit: KennedySpaceCenter.com.
