Knights of Columbus donates to charities

Knight Chuck Hartley, left; Clair Ann Lanktree, Venice Area Pregnancy Care Center; Joyce Scott, Our Mother’s House; David Lajacano, Mercy House Residence; Gerry Walsh, St. Vincent De Paul: and Grand Knight Amado Varona, Jr. celebrate local charities.

 PROVIDED BY JAMES C. LAMAR

Grand Knight Amado Varona and Knight Chuck Hartley of Venice Knights of Columbus 7052, Epiphany Cathedral, present checks totaling more than $4,000 to four local charitable organizations.

Over the years this tournament has generated over $160,000 to local charitable organizations. Many thanks to more than 30 local sponsors and 90 players and to Lake Venice Golf Course. The 39th tournament will be held next March and is open to all.

