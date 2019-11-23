From left: Kirsten Fulkerson, Senior Vice President for Philanthropy at Gulf Coast Community Foundation; Michael D. Fluker, Executive Director of Laurel Civic Association; Mike Small of the William E. Schmidt Foundation and Judy Cahn, Board Chair at Gulf Coast Community Foundation celebrate the announcement of The 50-50-50 Challenge (raise $50,000 dollars in 50 days in honor of Laurel Civic’s 50th Anniversary). Laurel Civic met the match by the Nov. 5 deadline, unlocking a $50,000 match from the William E. Schmidt Foundation and a $10,000 bonus grant from Gulf Coast Community Foundation.