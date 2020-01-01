Roll up your sleeves and immerse yourself in the art of traditional Irish bread making in Northern Ireland.
As the island of Ireland serves up all kinds of showstopping food and drink with the Taste the Island initiative, one of the tastiest native traditions in Northern Ireland continues to take its place at the top table.
Bread — simple, unfussy and utterly delicious — is one of Northern Ireland’s food heroes. Whether it’s wheaten bread, soda bread, barmbrack, potato bread or the famous Belfast bap, or the new and different breads emerging in cafés and bakeries across the land, bread and the art of bread making are ingrained in the food culture of Northern Ireland.
For those who want a taste of the delicious bread-making scene, one of the best places to go is Killinchy, County Down, where you can indulge in a learning and eating experience with Tracey’s Farmhouse Kitchen, recently rated as a five-star experience by Tourism Northern Ireland.
Tracey’s eighteenth-century thatched barn on the spectacular shores of Strangford Lough is as beautiful inside as the stunning landscapes that surround it, and among the unique hands-on activities available is the chance to take a traditional Irish bread-making course in Tracey’s cosy kitchen.
The session begins with a warm Irish welcome and a mini feast of homemade bakes and treats prepared by Tracey and enjoyed with locally sourced handmade butter, dulse (seaweed) butters and fruity jams.
Then it’s aprons on and sleeves rolled up as you are shown how to make a delicious delicacy known as wheaten bread.
“These breads are all griddle breads and are ready to eat within 12 minutes of placing the dough on the griddle. It’s all very relaxed — we don’t weigh or measure anything — it’s a handful of this and a glug of that,” Tracey said.
Prepare for a taste of heritage as you learn how to make staple Irish history food items potato and soda bread.
Pretty soon the aroma of freshly baked bread will fill the air while Tracey regales you with stories about the local area and local food.
Relax as the aroma of your freshly griddled bread fills the kitchen. Then enjoy a homemade lunch of local produce around the Farmhouse Kitchen table. Finish off with an Irish coffee or some of Tracey’s homemade sloe gin. Take home your freshly made breads along with a copy of the recipes so that you can impress your friends and family back home.
To discover more about the culinary heritage of Northern Ireland and the award-winning producers in the County Down area in particular, you can also sign up for a Northern Ireland Food tour.
These bespoke tours, tailored to the interests of participants, are led by Tracey and visit artisan producers in the area uncovering many foodie gems, first-class restaurants local ingredients and the stories behind their success. To learn more, visit: Ireland.com or TraceysFarmhouseKitchen.com.
