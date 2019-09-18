WINTER HAVEN — Guests at Legoland Florida Resort came together for a good cause recently to support those impacted by Hurricane Dorian.
The theme park built for kids offered a discounted $25-single-day theme park ticket for one weekend only with $10 of each ticket set to be donated to the American Red Cross.
The special offer resulted in the collection of $126,760 to support the relief and recovery efforts of those directly impacted by Hurricane Dorian.
In addition, Legoland Florida Resort served as a collection point for guests collecting a total of 4,500 pounds of items, including nonperishable goods, water, toiletries, baby products, radios, batteries, candles and bedding. Everything donated will go directly to those in The Bahamas who were impacted by Hurricane Dorian.
Located 45 minutes from Orlando and Tampa, Legoland Florida Resort includes an interactive, 150-acre theme park with more than 50 rides, shows and attractions inspired by popular Lego brands and characters, a Water Park and two themed accommodations: the LEGOLAND Hotel and LEGOLAND Beach Retreat.
The all-new “Lego Movie World” immerses guests in a theater to theme park experience, interacting with their favorite characters and living out scenes from “THE LEGO MOVIE” universe.
For more information, visit legoland.com/Florida.
