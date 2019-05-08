The Senior Co-Pastors of SunCoast Metropolitan Community Church (MCC), 3276 E. Venice Ave., Rev. Dr. Nancy Wilson and Rev. Vickie Miller will host Lemon Bay Playhouse Reader’s Theater performance of “The Laramie Project” Saturday, May 11, 4 p.m.
“We are a welcoming church and embrace programs like the The Laramie Project, which bring awareness about the reactions to homosexuality,” said Wilson.
Miller said, “SunCoast MCC is becoming well-known to sponsor programs that emphasizes the need to be inclusive.”
The program selection, titled The Laramie Project, is a documentary-style play by Moises Kaufman about the reaction to the 1998 murder of gay University of Wyoming student Matthew Shepard in Laramie, Wyoming.
The murder was denounced as a hate crime and brought attention to the lack of hate crime laws in various states, including Wyoming. The Laramie Project has been produced at professional playhouses in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand. In 2002, HBO commissioned a film of The Laramie Project, also written and directed by Kaufman.
The Lemon Bay Playhouse is a small, nonprofit community theater located in the Englewood, Florida area, providing a host of activities to entertain, including plays, events and summer theater camp for children.
One major avenue of entertainment is their Reader’s Theater program. The members perform at local libraries, clubs and other community organizations. The depiction of The Laramie Project brings awareness to the important issues of prejudice and tolerance.
All are welcome. Bring your family and friends. Parking will be available. A love offering will be taken. Following the show, meet the actors and enjoy Q&A with coffee and cake.
