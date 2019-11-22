The holiday season is almost upon us, and so are many of our food traditions.
For many, that means breaking out the fancy dishware and the fine silverware, and firing up the oven to roast a turkey.
For too many, though, that also means coming down with a case of food poisoning, “courtesy” of that very same bird.
Eating tainted turkey accounts for 80,000 or more cases of foodborne illness each year, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a wing of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. These illnesses typically include relatively minor complications like stomach cramps and fever, but, in extreme cases, can be deadly.
But, you can stay safe. Easily. You simply need to know the basic steps to thaw and cook that prized turkey.
First, a quick little side trip.
To truly get up your guard, you need to know the common ways a turkey can become contaminated with disease-causing bacteria.
Often, it starts with improperly or incompletely thawing the turkey prior to cooking. Stuffing a bird for cooking presents dangers, especially when using raw eggs as a binder. And, of course, undercooking the bird – don’t be fooled by “browned” skin – leaves open the possibility that bacteria remain alive and active.
Now, let’s look get back on course.
Your turkey decisions start with what type of bird will you buy: fresh or frozen?
If you choose a fresh turkey, buy it just one or two days before you plan to cook, and be sure you have ample room in your refrigerator to hold the bird. It should be placed on a tray, pan or something that will catch any liquids that might leak, and set everything on the bottom shelf of the refrigerator to avoid contaminating other foods.
(Helpful hint: plan on roughly a half-pound of turkey per person. This will provide plenty of food while reducing the amount of leftovers left to linger in your refrigerator, which also helps reduce the chance of eating turkey tainted over time.)
Take caution if buying a pre-stuffed fresh turkey, since this increases the possibility that improper handling could spread harmful bacteria from bird to stuffing.
If you opt for a frozen turkey, keep the bird frozen until you are ready to thaw it for cooking. Keep in mind that turkey can be kept in the freezer indefinitely, though it should be cooked within a year for the best quality.
Thawing your turkey
How do you thaw that big bird?
Never leave it out on the kitchen counter. That just creates a breeding ground for pathogens, which grow quickly at temperatures between 40 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit.
There are, though, three good, safe ways to thaw your turkey: in the refrigerator, in cold water, and in the microwave.
Thawing in the refrigerator is, by far, the safest way to thaw any meat and poultry. And it’s simple: just take the food out of the freezer and thaw it in your refrigerator — remembering the juice tray and bottom shelf, of course.
But, plan ahead. You’ll need roughly 24 hours refrigerator thawing time for every 5 pounds of turkey. So, as example, a 16-pound turkey would take 3-4 days to thaw out completely.
If that’s not fast enough, you can thaw your turkey by placing it in a watertight plastic bag and submerging it in cold water, making sure to change the water every 30 minutes. The cold water slows bacterial growth in the thawed portions of the meat, while the inner areas continue to thaw.
If that’s still not fast enough, there’s always the microwave. Since microwaves tend to operate and heat differently, make sure to follow the instructions from your oven’s manufacturer or owner’s manual. You’ll need to make sure your bird will fit in your microwave, and remove outside wrappings before starting. And, you should begin cooking the turkey right after microwave defrosting, rather than storing it in the refrigerator for preparation later.
Finally, and though it sounds unbelievable, you can cook a frozen turkey. Safely. It will take 50 percent longer than cooking a fully thawed turkey, and it all but eliminates the use of rubs, brines and other advance preparations, but you still will have turkey at day’s end.
Roasting your turkey
For food safety, set your oven temperature no lower than 325 degrees. Place your turkey or turkey breast in a shallow roasting pan. Cook to a safe minimum internal temperature of 165 degrees, using a meat thermometer to check the internal temperature in the innermost part of the thigh, wing and thickest part of the breast, even if your turkey has a “pop-up” temperature indicator.
One last tip: Don’t be too quick to carve.
Let your turkey stand for 20 minutes before you start dishing or slicing. If you’ve stuffed your bird, this allows the stuffing to cook a little longer. And, the resting time allows the meat to re-absorb juices, so you’ll wind up serving up a juicy bird rather than a bird with some juice on a platter.
Take that “extra” time to cook your green bean casserole and heat your potatoes for a perfect meal, one that not only is delicious but safe.
If you plan to use a turkey fryer, visit the County Extension Service for instructions or prevent being seriously burned or injuring someone too closer to the fryer. See the phone numbers below.
Eat. Enjoy. And, above all, stay healthy.
For additional information:
Maria Portelos-Rometo, is the Family and Consumer Sciences Program agent for UF/IFAS Extension Sarasota County. Contact her at mjprometo@ufl.edu or 941-861-9804.
Contact your local Extension office to learn more:
Sarasota County: 941-861-9900 or sarasota@ifas.ufl.edu
Charlotte County: 941-764-4340 or charlotte@ifas.ufl.edu
