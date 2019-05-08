Lighthouse of Manasota, a nonprofit organization that provides no-cost rehabilitation training and education to the blind and visually impaired in our region, announced its new name and unveiled a new logo in front of over 200 ardent supporters at the Art in the Dark gala April 13. The organization will now be known as Lighthouse Vision Loss Education Center.
Lighthouse has served the community for nearly 34 years. In recent times, though, stakeholder feedback indicated that the organization was not telling its story well enough. Additionally, its name no longer accurately represented its geographic region — which has grown to encompass five counties — and its logo appeared outdated.
An intensive strategic planning process identified five areas that would strengthen operations and align with current best practices: mission, vision and core values; governance; program delivery; and financial health were the first four. Rebranding and outreach to the media — and, thus, the communities Lighthouse served — were to be the final phase of the process.
In 2018, Lighthouse hired a consultant, Wordslinger Marketing & PR, to spearhead the rebranding and convened a committee to inform the process. Rough & Ready Media was hired to design the new logo. The rebrand was completed in March.
“We have heard countless clients and their families talk about how we change — or even save — lives,” said Lisa Howard, Lighthouse president and CEO. “We provide hope at a time when it is most needed. Our highly-credentialed trainers and teachers help people to regain their independence and lead fully, happy lives. And our services span all levels of vision loss as well as all ages and socio-economic statuses.
“We really want people to know and understand all of that. Now we feel that our brand accurately portrays what we do and who we are.”
The new logo uses a font that is more friendly to the visually impaired, incorporates Braille letters, and was designed using two shades of blue, a color that studies indicate is representative of hope. The organization’s new tagline is: “Hope and Empowerment for the Visually Impaired.”
While the old domain name, LighthouseofManasota.org, still works, the organization’s new web address is LighthouseEducationCenter.org. For more information, call 941-359-1404 or visit the website.
