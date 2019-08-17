By ALEXANDRA HERRERA
West Villages Sun Editor
In June, groups across the region gathered to practice their ham radio skills for the annual field day event. Ham radio is a form of communication that uses everything from morse code to digital transmission, according to the National Association for Amateur Radio website.
Clubs across the region gathered to not only have fun, but also practice their skills to be prepared in case of an emergency.
Why did you get into ham radio?
Sanford Yoder, Venice: I started listening with shortwave radio in middle school. I dabbled in it and didn’t get a license until 1976.
Steve Howley, Venice: It’s an exciting hobby, you learn technology, propagation, geography, plus you meet a lot of nice people.
Steve Philips, West Villages: My dad and uncle were into amateur radio and the chatted (via radio). So I picked it up from them. It was a fun thing most of my brothers and sisters were also licensed at one point.
Eric Caldwell, North Port: Because I wanted to work with electronics and because I wanted to learn to communicate in a disaster.
Tom Nickelson, North Port: Because of the influence of who I knew growing up in rural Maine.
Ron Bossi, North Port: Back in those days the old two way radios had police and amateur radio, I did research to find it. I was always interested in electronics. I was about 18 when I got into it.
Jonathan Blincoe, Englewood: I was a professional engineer, I had worked for the U.S. Department of Defense and I been working on systems. It was hard to get a frequency, I got into (ham radio) to test the frequency. It was a professional interest that got me back into it.
Herman Hoffman, Englewood: I was born and raised in Northern Wisconsin and there was much to do. I was a geek at the time and there was a fascination.
Best memory?
Sanford Yoder, Venice: I did actual emergency work in 1977. I grew up in Johnstown, Penn. I was living in Allentown (and) they had a major flood, that was on a Friday. I heard the call and got two friends, we went early Friday and worked worked radio for two days.
Steve Howley, Venice: I’ve talked to Barry Goldwater, former Arizona Senator, talked to King Hussein of Jordan, (and) Tom Christian, a descendant of Fletcher Christian.
Steve Philips, West Villages: It’s kind of a collage. Doing anything significant, your (first) long distance contact, your first radio.
Eric Caldwell, North Port: Working the disaster communication for Hurricane Matthew. They had me at the Red Cross shelter in West Palm Beach and I spent the night communicating.
Tom Nickelson, North Port: My elmer (an elmer is someone who provides personal guidance and assistance) his name was Phil Gould, I have his call in memory. Watching him is what got me into it.
Ron Bossi, North Port: It’s hard to say, speaking to the space station I was still up North. Calling during the hurricane.
Herman Hoffman, Englewood: I think that first field day, it always brings back the same memories when I participate.
Why is this a handy skill to have?
Eric Caldwell, North Port: Because in an emergency it’s one of the only methods of communication.
Tom Nickelson, North Port: It teaches you electronics, teaches you self repair and teaches camaraderie. Field day is the next and learning with a skill.
Jonathan Blincoe, Englewood: My professional domain, I had a company and (went to) to (remote) places and ham is one of those things you can take with you. It’s a fun hobby to tinker with.
Herman Hoffman, Englewood: Kind of like John when I went to college in the 60s, I had the license to go into communications. I went to work with it (after college).
What is your favorite part of ham radio?
Steve Howley, Venice: Morse code, contesting (to) pit my skill against other people. I like to talk to people all over the world (Howley explained this called distancing or DXing). It’s kept me out of trouble my entire life, my wife usually knows where I am, behind a radio.
Steve Philips, West Villages: The social aspect. Ham radio was the original social media. It’s all engineering, its a massive act in problem solving.
Jonathan Blincoe, Englewood: The people, it’s a fun hobby.
Herman Hoffman, Englewood: The people, the camaraderie and the bond we share.
Furtherest point you have made contact with?
Sanford Yoder, Venice: All over Europe and Asia. I made contact with the U.S. Embassy in Latin America and chatted with lady there who was from Pennsylvania originally.
Steve Howley, Venice: The only places I haven’t made contact with are North Korea and Bouvet Island.
Steve Philips, West Villages: Antarctica, uninhabited island Conway Reef being one of them and small city states like the Vatican.
Eric Caldwell, North Port: Siberia
Tom Nickelson, North Port: Antarctica
Ron Bossi, North Port: The space station
Jonathan Blincoe, Englewood: All around the world, it’s not atypical to reach around the world with the digital hand radios.
Herman Hoffman, Englewood: I’ve worked satellites, Africa and Europe.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.