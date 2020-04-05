The Venice Lions Club must have had 20/20 vision when it scheduled its 2020 Specs-tacular luncheon and champagne fashion show. It was the last soiree before the coronavirus led to most events being canceled.
About 225 Lions supporters were on hand for the event at the Plantation Golf & Country Club.
Chairs Bev Flynn and Barbara McGillicuddy made sure gift bags at each table included mints, magnetic clips and, most importan a coupon for a glass of champagne or a mimosa.
In the spirit of keeping a safe distance, guests were asked to pick up their drink at the bar instead of being served at the table.
No Lions fashion show would be complete without Lion Dr. Richard Namikas taking pictures, then posting on the Lions website. It’s a tradition. This year his costume included plenty of eyeglasses hanging from his jacket.
Krystyna’s Designs on West Venice Avenue showcased colorful clothing. Some of the designs had plenty of bling, which is Krystyna’s style.
Lions serve the community by giving free eye exams to those who need them, and they screen children for vision problems. They participate in the annual White Cane Day. Each year they sponsor and work the Centennial Park Easter egg hunt.
The Lions have committed to raising $100,000 for an all-inclusive playground at Challenger Baseball‘s Field of Dreams near the Boys & Girl’s Club. Thank goodness they were able to host their fashion show fundraiser.
Next year’s show is March 12.
Cancellations
My daughter, Shari, recently added a new word to my vocabulary: The Lions’ annual Easter egg hunt this year is on coronacation.
One of our best
The special person of this week is Ann Favreau. Each year she volunteers to coordinate the models for the Lions fashion show. She and her husband are both Lions and sponsors for the show.
When not taking care of fashion divas, Ann is a published writer. She has written several fiction books and books of poetry.
Ann is a member of the Englewood writers group that meets at the Englewood library when it is open. She mentors writers and enjoys directing people on the path to journaling.
Ann is kind and generous participating in Lions events. She is friendly and enjoys chatting and learning about the interesting things people do each day.
Lion Ann Favreau is one of the people who make Venice a great place to live.
