The children at Venice Nokomis Community Preschool are learning to help others.
They collected items for Sunset Lakes Health and Rehabilitation Facility that will be given as Christmas gifts to the residents.
Three of the classes each had the opportunity to ring bells for The Salvation Army at the Nokomis Publix. This is an outreach that we have been doing for many years, but this year it meant even more since there is a shortage of bell ringers.
The children sang Christmas songs as they anxiously waited for a shopper to help fill the “kettle.”
They loved to put the donations in themselves when given the opportunity.
