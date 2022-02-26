VENICE — Each year, Mardi Gras is a time to let loose before giving up something for the 40-day period of Christian Lent.
For people of Polish descent, a Fat Tuesday tradition calls for eating special Polish doughnuts called paczki, which is pronounced “poonch-key.”
People wanting to keep up with tradition of Paczki Day, the Tuesday before Ash Wednesday (March 2 this year), don’t have to go far to find these once-a-year delicacies.
Yummies Donuts & BBQ in South Venice has sold paczki every year since opening in 1989.
“It’s an absolutely crazy day for sure,” said Karen Tines, co-owner of Yummies with Allen Tines.
Tines said Allen is from Detroit and grew up eating these special doughnuts because of the large Polish population in the city.
Other cities known to have large celebrations for paczki include Buffalo, Cleveland, Milwaukee and South Bend, Indiana.
When the Tines opened Yummies, Paczki Day had to be celebrated with the traditional dense doughnut made with special spices and filled with prunes.
Yummies sells thousands of paczki each year with around 12 different flavors offered.
Originally, the store sold the special doughnuts only on Paczki Day. However, since last year, Yummies started selling paczki the Thursday before to spread out the process.
“Tuesday became too overwhelming for all of them,” Tines said.
To help keep up with the demand for the indulgent treat, Yummies plans to stop making doughnuts after around 8,000 this year, Tines said.
Now, customers can place advanced orders for doughnuts until Sunday, and the store is open Saturday, Sunday and Tuesday for in-person sales.
“The phone has been ringing off the hook,” Tines said.
Because of the popularity of the doughnut, Yummies sees customers from all over the state and further on Paczki Day.
“Some people plan their vacations around it,” she said about visitors coming to the area an wanting paczki for Mardi Gras.
While the traditional filling flavor of paczki is prunes, Yummies’ most popular fillings are custard and black raspberry.
This year, Yummies also made a new flavor that will intrigue those looking for something different.
Tines said a distillery in Detroit makes a special kind of paczki vodka, which sells out very quickly each year and is made with real paczki.
The local store acquired some of the bottles of vodka this year for a new flavor of paczki.
Customers can indulge in a black raspberry- filled paczki topped with raspberry glaze and a pipette of the Paczki vodka.
With Paczki Day approaching, Tines said she hopes everybody has a good time enjoying the doughnuts made from scratch.
“(Allen) works very hard to make everybody smile,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.