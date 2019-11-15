Love and longevity need to go hand in hand when it comes to a long marriage.
That seems to be the prescription followed by Ted and Hilda (Campbell) Theriault who are celebrating their 75th anniversary Saturday in Milford, Connecticut.
According to Nancy McCue, the couple was married on Nov. 22, 1944.
They met and were married in Taunton, Massachusetts before moving to Stratford, Connecticut where they both worked at AVCO Corporation.
They both retired in 1979 and moved to Venice in 1984. Later they moved to Homosassa, before returning to Milford, this past August.
He served in the Marine Corps during World War II an was awarded a Purple Heart.
She is a longtime fan of the Boston Red Sox.
They are the parents of three: the late Lynette Ridolfi (Eugene) of Niantic, Connecticut; Wayne (Linda) Theriault of Milford, Connecticut; and Richard (Nancy) Theriault of Downington, Pennsylvania.
The couple has five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
