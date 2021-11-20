What a year this has been.
New knees and cataract surgeries kept me from behind the wheel of my car for too long. Thanks to a wonderful neighbor and friends, I still managed to get to the grocery store and to take friends to dinner, which meant I got out, too.
I did not get to theaters or to The Ringling, which brings up a mistake in my Wednesday article on the coming renovation of that wonderful Aeolian organ at Ca d’Zan.
With its 100th anniversary coming up in 2024 or 2025, it is about time that it is being restored. Thank you to all who have contributed and for the grant that has finally made it possible.
Many of this country’s finest mansions also had Aeolian organs. While I have been to many such homes, I have never heard an Aeolian being played, so I can’t wait to hear the one at Cad’Zan once it was been renovated.
Now about that mistake in my column.
I was right about free admission to the house and grounds for Florida residents on Mondays but wrong about the fee for visiting the grounds alone the rest of the week.
There is a charge of $5 to visit the outdoor areas of the estate on days other than Monday, even for Florida residents. The grounds include the Ringlings’ burial site; the rear deck and dock at Ca d’Zan; Mable’s prize-winning rose garden; the many banyan trees, including the one that has nearly swallowed a small statue; and more.
If you look real hard, you might find that small statue along the walkway from the Visitors Pavilion toward the north side of the mansion. That is the only hint I will give you. Happy hunting.
There are several other statues on the grounds, including a garden filled with statue dwarves.
Be sure to check out the estate’s many offerings in the museums as well as in the Historic Asolo Theater, which was brought over from Asolo, Italy, many years ago and rebuilt on the grounds to serve as the first home of The Asolo repertory Company, Sarasota Ballet and Sarasota Opera.
When renovated and installed in the Visitors Pavilion a few years ago, the project won a major award for the Ringling staff members who were responsible for regilding the trim work that edges the balconies.
Walking the grounds of the estate is well worth $5 and also should help you work up an appetite to sample lunch from a food truck on the grounds, or in the Ringling Grill Room within the Visitors Pavilion.
The food truck will be parked near the Banyan Cafe on the grounds daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a variety of foods ideal for enjoying as a picnic on the grounds. Please leave your picnic site as pristine as you find it.
Whether to wear a mask seems to vary day by day as the number of people with COVID rises and falls. The COVID delta strain seems to be especially bad. All the more reason to heed the advice of medical experts and get your shots.
I will continue to wear a mask when out in public as long as the pandemic continues.
If only people without any medical training had not been so vocal and everyone had chosen to be vaccinated, we would not have lost so many people.
Unless your cousin Harry has a medical degree, don’t listen to him any more than you would listen to him on what stocks to buy.
The real experts are saying that if less than 90 percent of the population is vaccinated, COVID fatalities will reach record heights this winter.
Instead, because too many people get their medical advice on the internet from those not in the know, COVID most likely will be with us for years to come.
Please get your shots, if you have not already done so, and please wear a mask when out in public. That is a little thing to do to protect your friends and family, and even a few strangers.
Thank you for reading this column and doing your part to eradicate this awful disease.
Venice is the most special city in the country for so many reasons, but especially for our concern for others, support of the arts and, thanks to the city, Bob Vedder and his VABI volunteers, the most beautiful downtown.
