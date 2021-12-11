The Dec. 13th edition of the Venice Gondolier reported that negotiations were underway for Joseph R. Weinstein, owner of the new Pines Hotel (formerly Park View), to take over operations of the Venice Golf and Country Club.
It was estimated the golf course would reopen about Jan. 1. Covering almost 100 acres, the course property was located partly within the city limits and parallel to the Tamiami Trail for nearly a mile south of the community.
Sidney Weinstein, Joseph’s brother, was directing the preparation of the Pines Hotel for its formal opening the following weekend. He said they planned to make the golf course a semi-public club so that the links would be available not only to members but also to visitors to Venice.
It also was announced that the annual Christmas party for the colored children of the community would be held at the Venice-Nokomis Woman’s Club building in Nokomis at 3 p.m on Dec. 27. The event promised the children an afternoon of entertainment, including games, movies, distribution of presents and the service of refreshments.
And the Nokomis Lodge Dining Room, located on the Tamiami one mile north of Venice, was offering dinner specials on Sunday, Dec. 15. The roast duck dinner was only $1.75 while the veal bird dinner was available for $1.45.
