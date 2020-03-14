NORTH PORT— About seven months after doctors in Australia amputated Laura Mariotti’s leg, she was in the gym with her trainer, working her upper body.
Soon, she hopes to be able to do a one-legged squat on the TRX, a piece of suspension training equipment used during strength training.
This May, on the first anniversary of her amputation, Mariotti, 49, said she plans to climb the Pyramid of the Sun in Teotihuacan, Mexico.
Though her recovery has been slow, she refers to the accident that resulted in her amputation as a “very divine wake-up call.”
It happened during a 12-day road trip in Australia. Mariotti was sleeping in the back of a camper van while her husband drove, and the pair got into a head-on collision.
It was the third day of their trip and the first day with the camper van.
Her husband was spared serious injuries by an air bag. The passengers in the other car were safe.
On her ninth day in the hospital, after four surgeries to try to save it, doctors told Mariotti her leg would need to be amputated.
“I consider it a gift,” Mariotti said. “I’m just so lucky things happened the way they did.”
She was struggling to quit smoking, a habit she had since she was 13, and she was 30 pounds heavier than her current weight. Over time, she had allowed herself to become sedentary.
Just a few weeks ago, Mariotti decided she didn’t want to waste the “bonus time” she’d been given.
Her injury had inspired her to get back in shape.
She decided to join Elite Training and Fitness, where she meets with trainer Virginie Breuer three times a week.
When looking for a trainer, Mariotti wanted someone who wouldn’t treat her differently because she was missing a limb — someone who was going to challenge her to perform to the best of her ability.
Breuer said she was fascinated by Mariotti and her story. She likes people who want to be an inspiration to others.
She will soon be beginning group fitness classes twice a week. Mariotti plans to attend.
“When you’re a badass, you might as well go all out,” Breuer laughed.
“She’s very inspirational,” she said, adding that because of Mariotti’s aura and the way she interacts with people in the gym, no one notices she’s missing a leg.
Mariotti, a certified yoga teacher,hopes to return to teaching by the summer. She also plans to attend yoga classes at North Port Yoga three times per week.
Her main goal in teaching is helping people realize that yoga is accessible to everyone “as long as you can breathe,” Mariotti said.
“Anything can be modified to be done in a chair,” she said.
While she was in recovery, she quit smoking cold turkey and over the course of two months had lost 30 pounds.
Another goal is obtaining a grant for a pair of running blades, so she can run in races.
Mariotti’s advice is: You don’t need to let something drastic happen before you start to take care of yourself. She advises others to gift themselves health.
“Decide what you’re going to do for yourself, and do it,” Mariotti said. “If you let how you feel dictate what you’re going to do, you’re not going to do a whole lot.”
