Can Venice Theatre possibly top last year’s mainstage production of “42nd Street”?
If young men can tap dance in swim fins and even the lights edging the proscenium can keep the same beat, then perhaps the answer is yes.
All that happens after one enters the theater for its current production of “Mamma Mia!” and yet another terrific set by resident designer Tim Wisgerhof.
This time, the set features a small hotel run by Donna Sheridan (Lisa Figueroa), a single mother on a small Greek island. Her daughter Sophie (Belle Babcock) is about to be married in a long white dress with all the trappings save one. Sophie does not know who her father is and she really wants him to give her away.
Unbeknownst to her mother and her fiance, she learns of three men who could be her father: Sam Carmichael (Chris Caswell), Bill Austin (Joseph Giglia) and Harry Bright (Ken Brusque).
When she invites each one to her wedding, she sets in motion one of the most amusing musicals ever made for stage or screen with wonderful ABBA songs.
Directed and choreographed by Brad Wages, one show stopping number follows another. The non-stop action is framed by Wisgerhof’s set which manages to be outside the hotel on that little island, inside the hotel, and at several other places.
One hilarious bit follows another in one of the world’s happiest musicals joyously presented.
Unlike the movie, in which Pierce Brosnan (Sam Carmichael) may look good but simply cannot sing, Caswell handles the part with ease. Giglia adds a fine Aussie accent to embellish the part of Bill Austin. As for Ken Basque in the role of Harry Bright — he is one fine singer.
Any one of these men might be the father and, although none has a clue that that is why they were invited, as the story unfolds each becomes a likeable candidate in his own way.
Meanwhile Donna struggles with a hotel in need of more care than she can really afford while doing her best to produce the wedding of her daughter’s dreams. The arrival of her two best friends: Tanya (Andrea Keddell) and Rosie (Ruth Shaulis) adds sparkle and many fun bits.
Sophie’s young friends, her fiance Sky (Beckett Pfanmiller) and the reset of the cast fill the theater with energy.
Nigh on to a perfect cast, set and terrific music make for a not-to-be-missed musical that leaves one wanting more.
Songs include: “Dancing Queen,” “Does Your Mother Know?” “Honey, Honey,” “Money, Money, Money,” “Voulez Vous” and “Waterloo.”
Musical director/conductor, keyboardist Michelle Kasanofsky orchestrated three keyboards, drums, guitar and bass in the hands of Khamor Lyons, Mikal Mancini, Aaron La Plante and Joel Broom, Alexander Mazevski and Santana Silcott to fill the theater with musical highlight.
Thanks to a stern curtain speech about cellphones, no one had to be ousted from the theater for disturbing others Friday night.
Cellphones are becoming a huge problem at theaters. Even if you do not answer a call or make a call, texting and checking the weather or whatever are just as rude. If an expected call is that important, sit in the lobby and wait for it so everyone else can enjoy the show. Cellphones and similar devices should be OFF, period.
“Mama Mia” continues on the theater’s main stage through Dec. 1. I expect it to be a sold out run. It is that good — every aspect of it.
This production is one more example of the caliber show to be found at may only be the second-best community theater in the U.S. based on budget but, in my opinion it is the best, thanks to its leader, Murray Chase and the astounding group of professionals he has gathered for the creative team, educational staff and more.
For tickets and performance times, call the box office at 941-488-1115 or visit VeniceStage.com/
Venice Theatre is at 140 W. Tampa Ave., in downtown Venice.
