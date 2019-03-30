John Dexter turns 100 on April 2. He still plays bridge every Tuesday and Friday, reads the paper daily and gets around pretty well mornings when doing his exercise classes at Jacaranda Trace, Venice.
Dexter worked for 42 years for Dow Corning and then retired to Michigan where he could spend more time sailing. He owned a sailboat in Midland, Michigan, near Saginaw, and sailed with his wife, Katie, for 17 years.
He started sailing when he was a teenager and brought his love of sailing back to Venice where he and his wife were members of the Venice Yacht Club for many years. When his wife passed away a few years ago, he still continued to be interested in various activities. His favorite is woodworking.
He built shelves in the Assisted Living section of Jacaranda Trace and has done a few extra projects for the residents.
Keeping active is his secret for a long healthy life. He is still active in the Venice Youth Boating Association at Venice Yacht Club – a group that is interested in teaching young sailors.
He plans to spend his birthday with friends from Jacaranda Trace and his family. Dexter has five children; seven grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
“When I am not playing bridge, I am going to try my hand in doing watercolors,” Dexter said.
