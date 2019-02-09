First Baptist Church of Venice (FBCOV) is hosting a marriage conference Saturday, Feb. 16, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., featuring a live presentation by Dr. Gary Chapman, New York Times #1 best-selling author of “The 5 Love Languages: The Secret to Love That Lasts.”
A marriage counselor, senior associate pastor, author of multiple books in the Love Language series and host of two nationally syndicated radio programs airing on over 400 stations nationwide, Dr. Chapman is an in-demand speaker. He brings proven strategies for relationship success using wisdom and a healthy dose of humor to thousands of couples annually during his weekend marriage conferences.
“First Baptist Church of Venice couldn’t be more pleased than to host Dr. Gary Chapman for this very special marriage conference on Valentine’s weekend,” said FBCOV Associate Pastor Dr. Chris Cornette. “Dr. Chapman is an engaging presenter who uses his own life experiences and 35-years of pastoring and marriage counseling to help couples find simple and practical ways to communicate love effectively. Whether you’re a single person considering marriage, a newlywed or have been married 60+ years, you will benefit immensely by attending this conference.”
The “5 Love Languages With Gary Chapman” will focus on the basics of every marriage, including providing valuable tips on how to break unhealthy patterns to develop a more intimate and happy marriage. The day-long session will include segments on communication; how to understand and express love; how to initiate positive change including strategies for handling disagreements and power struggles; how to enhance marital intimacy; and how to address differences, effectively communicate criticisms and concerns, and bring laughter into the relationship.
“We are very enthusiastic to host the caliber of presenter as Dr. Gary Chapman here in Venice,” said FBCOV Senior Pastor Tom Hodge. “We warmly welcome and encourage our friends and neighbors from throughout the community to attend and to join us for what is sure to be a rewarding event that will further strengthen and improve our marriage relationships.”
The event will be held at the downtown Venice First Baptist Church sanctuary, 312 W. Miami Ave. Tickets cost $39 for a single ticket or $59 per couple. Tickets must be purchased online and in advance through the event producer, Moody Press, at https://moody.regfox.com/5ll-venice.
For more information about FBCOV, visit www.fbcvenice.org.
For more information about Dr. Gary Chapman, visit https://www.5lovelanguages.com/gary-chapman/
